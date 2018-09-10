Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Zurich rolls out new protection platform

By

protectZurich has launched a new life protection platform giving clients more flexibility on policies and making it easier for the company to develop new products.

The company said its old platform was actually six systems working together which was less efficient and made it more expensive to innovate.

According to market management head Peter Hamilton the new platform, developed in partnership with TCP Lifesystems, already brings increased flexibility for clients with new ‘core’ and ‘select’ options for critical illness and income protection cover.

Core versions of the policy are more pared back and affordable and select versions are a higher level of cover which is more expensive. Hamilton points to the fact customers can switch between the two as they need.

He says: “The differentiator from what we see across the market place is that you can now switch between the two so if your circumstances change; if you find you can afford more you can switch to higher level of cover and vice versa.”

He says through the platform customers can change the terms of their plan, adding benefits or taking them away, something that has been difficult on old protection platforms.

Another new feature Hamilton highlights is the ability for advisers to pass the underwriting questions over to the customer to answer directly.

Zurich’s new children’s cover on critical illness means customers without children, or where dependents have grown-up, can avoid paying for cover they will never use.

In terms of flexibility for its own product innovation, Hamilton is confident the new platform will allow for increased and quicker product development in the future.

Recommended

Michelle Hoskin: Time to take back control of our profession

Does your business have what it takes to ride the global wave of change? Has the world finally gone nuts? Has financial services finally reached the point where we cannot take any more? In the 20 years since I first came into this magical business, so much has changed. The pressures are demanding. Challenges keep […]

Steve Bee
57

Steve Bee: Why still no justice for Waspi women?  

For calls for change to still be falling on deaf ears in 2018 is beyond disappointing There is a serious issue with our pension system today that has been allowed to continue for many years with no resolution. Over 20 years ago, the government decided to require millions of older people in the future to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Frustration mounts over TSB’s continuing mortgage platform issues

A lack of communication between TSB and mortgage brokers regarding product transfer functionality is potentially causing difficulties in client relationships, Money Marketing‘s sister title Mortgage Strategy has learned. In early July, Mortgage Strategy reported that the bank was waiving early repayment charges for customers who wished to leave because of problems switching data to the new ‘Mortgage Pro’ system. Currently, […]

Fidelity advice business ushers in new boss

Fidelity has confirmed a change in leadership for its advice business Fidelity Retirement Services. Former Fidelity personal investing head Jonathan Hewitt has left the business with Stuart Welch, who also oversees Fidelity’s share dealing service, taking on that role. As personal investing head, Hewitt was responsible for Fidelity’s advice business as well as its direct-to-consumer […]

Intrinsic reports £15m loss

Losses at Quilter-owned advice network Intrinsic have increased again. The business has reported an operating loss of £15.1m in the year ended 31 December 2017, an increase on the £8.9m loss it made the previous year. According to accounts filed to Companies House, the increased loss at Intrinsic Financial Services was due to growing its […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com