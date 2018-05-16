Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Zurich platform loses £20bn assets after Scottish Widows deal

By

Zurich’s platform assets plunged to £8.7bn from £28.8bn in the last three months of 2017 following the sale of its workplace business to Scottish Widows, new figures show.

Latest data from consultancy Fundscape found Zurich assets accounted for the majority of assets falling among platforms in the first quarter of the year.

In April, Lloyds Banking Group-owned Scottish Widows finished the first phase of its acquisition of Zurich’s workplace pensions business by transferring its workplace investment products.

The deal was announced in October last year with Lloyds saying it was a signal of its commitment to the financial planning and retirement sector.

At the time of the sale announcement, Scottish Widows managed more than £124bn of funds of which £35bn is workplace pensions business.

Overall in the Fundscape report, gross sales on the major platforms rose to £30bn in the first quarter of 2018, as investors moved assets to safer havens.

However, the growth in sales was just up 5 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Net sales were at £13.3bn, a steady level compared to the previous quarter and slightly down year-on-year.

Hargreaves Lansdown topped the net sales ranking with nearly £2bn sales in the first quarter, followed by Standard Life with £1.6bn and Aviva, which had £1.5bn sales despite the long-lasting technical problems it has been facing due to replatforming.

Fundscape chief executive Bella Caridade-Ferreira says despite market falls platforms managed to retain clients’ assets. She says pensions attracted stronger flows than Isas and other short-term investments.

Caridade-Ferreira adds: “2018 will be a softer year than 2017, although flows will be more robust than earlier years. The feverish demand for pension freedom transfers is likely to begin to wane because of falling transfer values and far greater regulatory scrutiny. Brexit, FCA studies and the global outlook suggest it will be a bumpier ride this year.”

TOP 5 PLATFORMS BY GROSS SALES
Q1 2018 

TOP 5 PLATFORMS BY NET SALES
Q1 2018 

Cofunds

£6.7bn

Hargreaves Lansdown (est)*

£1.9bn

Fidelity

£3.3bn

Standard Life (est)*

£1.6bn

Hargreaves Lansdown (est)*

£2.9bn

Aviva

£1.5bn

Standard Life (est)*

£2.5bn

AJ Bell (est)*

£1.5bn

Old Mutual

£2.5bn

Aegon

£1.4bn

TOP 5 RETAIL ADVISED PLATFORMS BY GROSS SALES
Q1 2018 

TOP 5 RETAIL ADVISED PLATFORMS BY NET SALES
Q1 2018 

Standard Life (est)*

£2.5bn

Standard Life (est)*

£1.6bn

Old Mutual

£2.4bn

Aviva

£1.5bn

Aviva

£1.7bn

Old Mutual

£1.2bn

AJ Bell (est)*

£1.6bn

AJ Bell (est)*

£1.2bn

Transact

£1.5bn

Transact

£1.1bn

Source: Fundscape

Recommended

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg
1

Scottish Widows takes on Zurich assets in workplace deal

Scottish Widows has finished the first phase of its acquisition of Zurich’s workplace pensions business by transferring its workplace investment products. The transfer of the remaining assets will follow after regulatory and legal approvals. The products that have been transferred have been rebranded as Scottish Widows and around 200 Zurich employees have also moved as […]

Zurich drops platform charges for large portfolios

Zurich is more than halving its platform charge for investors with large portfolios from 0.22 per cent to 0.1 per cent. The 0.22 per cent charge is currently levied on investors with portfolios over £1m. Zurich is also lowering the assets under administration threshold for its highest tier from £1m to £500,000. Currently investors with […]

Zurich HQ

Zurich sells out of Openwork

Zurich has sold off its 25 per cent stake in Openwork, effectively turning over control of the network to its advisers. The provider first set up the network in 2005. Money Marketing first reported that plans were afoot to divest its stake in 2015 as part of a long term transition plan. Zurich confirmed this […]

Insurance - thumbnail

Life! It’s a risky business

By Denise Wond, Marketing Relationship Manager There’s no avoiding the fact that life can be a risky business. You have only to tune into news reports to see how easily, and unexpectedly, life can be turned upside down. In my experience, the older I get the more often I come face to face with those […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil Wickenden

Phil Wickenden: The heroes of a brand’s success are its customers

Thanks to the vast quantities of information now available, customers have the ability to make smart choices with speed and agility anytime and anywhere they want. Not only are they in charge and in full control, but they are also moving faster than most brands. Importantly, they do not differentiate between channels and touchpoints. But […]

File image of a pension savings pot

Healthcare company fined for lying to Pensions Regulator

A Birmingham-based healthcare company will have to pay over £20,000 after misleading The Pensions Regulator over workplace pensions for its staff. Crest Healthcare and managing director Sheila Aluko pleaded guilty to two counts each of failing to comply with auto-enrolment, as well as a charge of “knowingly or recklessly providing false or misleading information” to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment