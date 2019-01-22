Money Marketing
Zurich targets baby boomer wealth with new Isa and pension

By

Zurich has added a junior Isa and pension to its platform as part of a wider ‘cradle to grave’ intergenerational planning solution.

The Isa can be opened on behalf of a child while a junior retirement account option allows guardians and parents to contribute up to the £2,880 annual limit yearly.

Charges for the products are the same as for the Zurich platform, which are based on a tiered annual fee calculated on portfolio value.

Zurich head of retail platform strategy Alistair Wilson says the bundled Isa and pension pot will allow baby boomers to pass on their wealth efficiently.

He says: “It gives loved ones a headstart in life, whether that’s buying a home, paying university fees or saving for retirement.”

Ex-Zurich director steps down from SimplyBiz board

Advisers also benefit directly by meeting potential future clients, Wilson adds.

A maximum £4,260 can be deposited into the Isa annually and parents and guardians are able to link childrens’ accounts to their own.

Investors in the junior Isa and pension have access to 3,600 funds from around 180 fund managers.

