Zurich adds offshore bonds to platform in adviser tax push

Zurich has added Utmost Wealth Solutions’ Isle of Man range of offshore investment bonds to its platform.

The addition of the Evolution and Estate Planning bond are part of Zurich’s ongoing platform investment.

Utmost says that with the recent acquisition of Generali PanEurope – now Utmost PanEurope – it is now the second largest cross-border provider of unit-linked wealth management solutions in Europe with assets under administration of €24bn (£21.2bn).

Zurich’s head of retail platform strategy Alistair Wilson says: “Advisers will benefit from a solution that combines Utmost Wealth Solutions’ extensive expertise in offshore investments with our own market leading platform and range of funds.

“The offshore bond can be used to grow, manage and preserve a client’s wealth, as well pass it on to future generations. This is a further demonstration of our commitment to the market and focus on investing in our platform for advisers and their clients.”

Zurich’s platform assets fell to £8.7bn from £28.8bn in the last three months of 2017 following the sale of its workplace business to Scottish Widows.

