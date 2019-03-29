Yvonne Goodwin: If you enjoy planning, why retire?

Over the last few weeks we’ve had a couple of approaches from potential clients saying “I want someone to look after my pensions” or “I need someone to do better with my Isas”.

I don’t know about you but once I’m hit with a sentence like that, my response is: “I don’t think I’m the right financial planner for you. Here we do financial planning and products like pensions and Isas fit into the whole equation that starts with what do you want to do with the rest of your life” .

The key is to have a robust explanation of what we do and how much it costs. At this point I ask for an email address and email across our terms of business/client agreement, then offer an initial meeting without fee or obligation if they feel our services could be worthwhile.

Over the years I’ve found that this sifts out the people who think our business exists to get them a better return on their investments from those that are genuinely interested in their overall financial planning, which will enable them to live their best lives.

Our firm has been going since 2007 and over those years we’ve helped clients through some sticky patches as well as some really joyful times. It’s a standing joke in the office and in client meetings that my favourite phrase is “the only thing I can guarantee you is that things will change”.

What we can do is model different scenarios to enable clients to make decisions based on whether they will have enough to go ahead with any changes. We’ve seen a number of people through early retirement, and let me tell you, it’s a huge responsibility when you’ve run through their financial lives on the cash flow on the large screen and they make such an important decision based on that.

Cashflow’s crown: Are modelling tools still cut out for retirement planning?

For many clients who don’t enjoy their jobs there is often a mental block on how to fund their life before any pensions kick in and with the cash flow we can show them – using all of their assumptions based on proposed expenditure, inflation and returns on investment.

However, one thing is clear: clients that start saving regularly, and often, do put themselves in a position where they can take that decision. I do sometimes see people who regret not saving from day one in their first job, but never see people who regret saving too much.

One point I’m often asked when going through this process is: “what will we do when you retire”? Well as you’d guess, we’re working on our own financial plan, and because I enjoy doing what we do, our plan is to keep doing it. Our method in all this is preparation of the calendar a year ahead with one week a month marked out when we have no client meetings, plus a three week holiday once a year.

At the moment this works well, so as long as I don’t lose my capacity, keep up the continuing professional development, don’t get depressed or over run by regulation, and manage to ge tprofessional indemnity Cover, then why would I need to retire? It’s a great privilege to help clients through important phases in their lives and long may we continue doing that.

Of course, as I regularly say, things change, and it won’t stay like this during our forever, no matter how long or short that may be, but while we are adding value to our clients by being here – which means everyone living their best lives – we’ll crack on.

Yvonne Goodwin is managing director of Yvonne Goodwin Wealth Management