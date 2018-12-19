Money Marketing
View more on these topics

21 year-old appointed youngest PFS fellow

By

Manchester-based Jacob Hartley has qualified as the youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society at 21, following three and a half years as a trainee planner.

Hartley joined the academy programme at Manchester-based Lift Financial where he has worked as a client support administrator and analyst since 2015.

In addition to sitting 19 exams for the fellowship in that time period, Hartley has passed two advanced diplomas this year.

Lift chief executive Mike Holden says Hartley’s success will have a strong influence in supporting further adviser training academies across the industry.

The firms seeing the benefits of adviser academies

Holden says: “Investing in the future of young talent through the Lift Academy program is a key priority for us and we are fortunate to have a great team of people who are committed to excellence within the industry.

“We see a very bright future for Jacob and will continue to support him as works towards achieving chartered status in the future.”

School leavers should see examples of peers who are successful without taking a traditional education path, Hartley adds.

He says: “It is often thought that if you don’t go to university your career prospects will be limited, but I think my journey so far shows that full-time university is not the only path for a successful future.”

Recommended
2

Profile: Uni links bring stream of trainees to FP Wealth Management

FP Wealth Management director on helping other advice firms reap the benefits of taking on students If the future of advice makes you think of technology, think again. It is really all about people. A business cannot function without good people – something FP Wealth Management director Ian Bentley is well aware of. For the […]

‘Flawed’ FCA compensation scheme for Lloyds customers criticised

An official complaint has been filed to the FCA over the compensation scheme it set up with Lloyds over past fraud. The redress package is “defective” and the methodology “flawed, according to the SME Alliance. The pressure group represents small businesses, scores of which were affected when they suffered fraud at the hands of a […]

BoE

All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems

UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
2

‘Prevent and protect’: How the FSCS is trying to stop phoenixing

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said it is committed to stopping so-called “phoenix” firms dumping liabilities on the lifeboat fund through a strategy it is calling “prevention as well as protection”. Earlier this year, the FSCS conducted research as part of an internal policy paper on the issue of phoenxing, where financial advisers elect […]

Jason Butler: Engaging the heirs of your most valuable clients

I recently gave a money-related talk in India. The audience comprised 80 young Indians, aged 22 to 30, attending a two-day event at a five-star beach resort, which had been organised by the firm that manages their parents’ wealth. Speakers included experts in a range of subjects, from philanthropy and business innovation, to personal development, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com