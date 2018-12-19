21 year-old appointed youngest PFS fellow

Manchester-based Jacob Hartley has qualified as the youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society at 21, following three and a half years as a trainee planner.

Hartley joined the academy programme at Manchester-based Lift Financial where he has worked as a client support administrator and analyst since 2015.

In addition to sitting 19 exams for the fellowship in that time period, Hartley has passed two advanced diplomas this year.

Lift chief executive Mike Holden says Hartley’s success will have a strong influence in supporting further adviser training academies across the industry.

The firms seeing the benefits of adviser academies

Holden says: “Investing in the future of young talent through the Lift Academy program is a key priority for us and we are fortunate to have a great team of people who are committed to excellence within the industry.

“We see a very bright future for Jacob and will continue to support him as works towards achieving chartered status in the future.”

School leavers should see examples of peers who are successful without taking a traditional education path, Hartley adds.

He says: “It is often thought that if you don’t go to university your career prospects will be limited, but I think my journey so far shows that full-time university is not the only path for a successful future.”