Youngest PFS fellow finds new advice firm

The youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society has moved to a new advice firm.

Vito Faircloth gained the accolade last year at the age of just 22. He became level four qualified in August 2015 before taking additional exams with the professional body.

Chief executive Keith Richards described the achievement as “truly remarkable”.

Faircloth began his career as a financial planner and employee benefits consultant at Attivo in Cheltenham before moving to London wealth manager Investment Quorum.

He has a keen interest in how technology can be used to enhance financial planning.

Faircloth has now gone to Mercer as a senior associate and financial planner.

Faircloth said he could not comment on the move at this stage, but further details of his role will be announced in a forthcoming release, he told Money Marketing.