A year in cartoons: Five of the best from the Wells Street Journal

It’s been a busy year as usual for the Wells Street Journal, Money Marketing’s diary page.

Luckily, the good folks of the retail investment sector gave us plenty of fodder to immortalise in our cartoons. Here’s five of the best from 2016:

1. Yellowtail Financial Planning managing director Dennis Hall shared his concerns about the UK’s future leadership in the wake of the Brexit vote when he said: “When Cameron announced his resignation it was a double whammy because now we have got the potential for Dick Dastardly and Muttley to take charge.”

2. FCA chairman John-Griffith-Jones admitted a numerical error in the regulator’s annual report while speaking at its annual public meeting when he said: “That sounds like too many noughts.”

3. Aspect8 financial planner Claire Walsh revealed she has big shoes to fill as Unbiased’s head of advice when she said: “They wanted me to be the female Tom McPhail.”

4. The Lang Cat principal Mark Polson used an interesting analogy for why platforms have to fully commit to having a direct offering when he said: “It is a bit like being pregnant, you are or you are not.”

5. Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards revealed just how much he enjoyed his studio make-up for a Money Marketing Wired series debate when he said: “That powder is quite nice isn’t it? I’m going in for a top up later.”

