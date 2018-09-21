Money Marketing
Lions, bees, bulls and bears: The Wells Street Journal

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Locked out key-image

While WSJ correspondents were kept very busy at Money Marketing Interactive in Harrogate last week, there was still plenty of time spent in the bar with industry friends. So came about the story of Aegon director of new business, Martin Coyle, having to pick the lock of his own suitcase on a recent trip away.

Having left the house hurriedly, Coyle had wound up at his destination suspecting he had left his house keys in his front door. This was confirmed by a call to neighbours, who then took the key for safekeeping. Coyle then realised his suitcase keys were linked to said house keys. Stuck overseas with a full suitcase and no key, Coyle used amateur lock-picking skills to get inside.

One WSJ correspondent wishes they too had lock-picking skills of even amateur level after recently paying a 24-hour locksmith £250 to gain access to their apartment after returning from a trip to Edinburgh at 1am on a Monday, sans door key.

Lions, bees, bulls and bears Coffee-diary-image

You’ve heard of a message in a bottle, but have you heard of a message in a latte? Liontrust Asset Management head of multi-asset, John Husselbee, has. The exec took to LinkedIn to share a photo of his coffee this week, onto which a barista from the Euphorium Bakery had styled a foam bear. As is the approach in multi-asset management, Husselbee searched for a multi-faceted meaning. “I hope this is not a bear market signal?” he quipped.

WSJ correspondents like a good laugh and did so at the thought of the bear market having to send indirect signals. It is fairly certain in the lead-up to Brexit that the bull is well and truly stuck behind the gates.

Out of Context

They’ll arrest me for giving away insider information!

AFH chief exec Alan Hudson won’t talk about new acquisitions

It’s really just ‘cat sat on the mat’ stuff

Consultant Ned Cazalet talks teaching basic concepts to advisers

I’m having a Donald Trump moment

A consultant talking to Money Marketing apologises for forgetting to be politically correct

Separated at birth

English-actress-Joanne-Froggatt

Investec associate investment director Zoe Bancroft

Zoe-Bancroft

English actress Joanne Froggatt

