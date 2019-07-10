Wren Sterling acquisition strengthens Scottish presence

Money Marketing
Scotland-Scottish-Flag-700x450.jpgNational advice firm Wren Sterling has acquired Dunfermline-based T D Armstrong Financial Planning.

The deal brings £116m in assets under management to Wren Sterling, boosting total assets to £3.3bn.

T D Armstrong’s IFA team of three will move under the Wren Sterling umbrella, which already has an advice team in Glasgow.

Formerly known as Towergate Financial, the firm rebranded after a management buy-out separation from broker Towergate in 2015.

The acquisition is the third for Wren Sterling since 2016 and follows that of First Trust Bank in Northern Ireland.

Chief executive Ian Halley says: “This acquisition is an exciting step for Wren Sterling because it further supports the growth of our business. I’m looking forward to working with Max and his team to embed these clients into our business ensuring they continue to have access to independent financial planning services.”

Ambitious growth plans for Wren Sterling will see it look to make further acquisitions moving forward.

Halley adds: “We are looking for opportunities to acquire more businesses and back books where there is a good cultural fit between the businesses and it’s clear that a transaction will secure clients’ access to advice.”

Wren Sterling has advice firms in London, Nottingham, Weybridge, Grantham, Halifax, and Warwick, as well as in Belfast.

Lords committee calls on govt to splash £8bn on social care

The economic affairs committee in the House of Lords has called on the government to immediately spend £8bn on social care to help stem the crisis. A report published today on social care funding makes several recommendations to end the lack of money in the system. It finds publicly funded social care support is shrinking, […]

Second jobbers eye advice sector

One in four employees is considering opportunities in the financial advice sector, reflecting a growing interest in planning as a career, according to Openwork. A nationwide study by the network found those between 25 and 45 were most likely to move into advice, with men being 12 percentage points more likely than women. One in […]

picture of senior woman at a glass window, to represent story about long-term care
1

Steve Webb: is it time for the care pension?

Steve Webb, Director of Policy and External Communications Steve Webb offers a potential solution to the issue of funding long-term care, by asking whether it’s time for the ‘care pension’. The UK’s long-term care system has been steadily spiralling out of control. Around one in four of us is set to spend more than £20,000 […]

Mortgage assessment firm ‘exaggerated’, ASA finds

Mortgage assessment company Mortgage.Claims which seeks compensation on behalf of customers for “financial mis-selling” has been ordered to not “exaggerate” the number of claimants who received payment awards of more than £20,000. The Advertising Standards Authority has rebuked the company for suggesting thousands of customers had claimed “tens of thousands” of pounds. A TV advert […]

Katya McLean

Guardian promotes Katya MacLean to interim CEO

Protection challenger Guardian has appointed Katya MacLean as interim chief executive. The incumbent chief executive Simon Davis is taking an extended sabbatical for personal reasons. During this time, he has stepped down from his director duties. Former chairman Peter Mann will take the role of executive chairman. MacLean has been promoted from  chief operating officer […]

Establishing an advice firm in a specific market

There is plenty of generic information on setting up an advice business but what do you need to know within particular market segments? Three advisers share the benefit of their experience. Digital advice More people are realising that hybrid propositions that combine digital advice with human intervention have their place. Andrew Firth, one of the […]

