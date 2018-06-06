Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Would quotas solve the gender equality problem in financial services?

By

Gender equality at senior levels in finance is only likely to be achieved through positive discrimination and quotas, according to a leading adviser firm.

Sesame Bankhall Group executive chairman John Cowan believes that while there will be women who will not want to feel they are making up numbers, quotas will be necessary to achieve gender balance on boards and in senior positions.

He says: “I suspect if we are going to have to create real change we are probably going to have to go down the quota route. We have to do that otherwise we won’t get there.”

He adds: “The role of non-executive directors is also important as they should be holding management to account.”

Cowan was speaking at the annual Pimfa Women in Wealth breakfast today.

He says while there are still sexist attitudes in finance, the industry has made huge strides since he started in 1969.

He adds: “Anyone who is openly homophobic or sexist today is marginalised quite quickly.

“There is still an element of the ‘Jack the lad culture’, particularly sales, but it is not anything like it was five or 10 years ago.”

Weighed down: New data sheds light on investment industry gender pay gulf

Also speaking at the event, Treasury committee chair Nicky Morgan says while gender diversity and equality for minority groups is important, she does not believe quotas are the solution.

She says: “I am uncomfortable with the idea of setting specific quotas, so I think you have to have a number to aim for. As I get older I get more bullish on this. We know women are not getting into senior positions. We know there are still assumptions being made, so we have got to be tougher on all of this.”

Morgan adds: “Instinctively, I am still slightly uncomfortable with really overt positive discrimination because it does not change the culture of companies.”

She says it is important for firms to review and challenge their recruitment and promotional processes for change to happen.

She adds: “It is very easy for us to recruit our own image. These senior roles need to give more permission and power to those in middle management who are in charge of recruiting.”

According to a Government-backed review of gender balance in the FTSE 350, sexist bosses believe businesswomen “don’t fit in” at board level and “don’t want the hassle” of top quality jobs.

The explanations were heard by the team behind the government-backed Hampton-Alexander Review, which has challenged all FTSE 350 companies to make sure at least a third of their board members are women by 2020.

Companies with more than 250 employees were recently forced to publish their gender pay gap figures by the Government.

The figures proved to be embarrassing for many firms in the advice and investment sectors which pride themselves on diversity and has forced them to finally confront the problem of pay disparity head on.

Recommended

Profile: Magenta Financial Planning boss on encouraging more women to become advisers

Magenta Financial Planning managing director on the difficulties of diversity and promoting the profession There are a couple of misconceptions about Magenta Financial Planning. One is that it must be specifically targeting female clients because it has a pink logo; the other that because all its current staff are women, it must be a female-only firm. Not […]

Gender-Differences-Man-Woman-Inequality.jpg
1

SJP reveals 47 per cent gender pay gap

St James’s Place has revealed that its male employees are paid 47.2 per cent more than its female staff – one of the largest gender pay gaps reported by a firm operating in the investment sector. The wealth manager also revealed that women received bonuses 80 per cent lower than men on average. In SJP’s report it […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
3

Intelliflo sold to Invesco

Adviser back-office provider Intelliflo has been bought by Invesco in a deal Money Marketing understands to be worth £200m. The firm behind the popular Intelligent Office software system, used by around a third of UK advisers, has been backed by private equity company HgCapital since 2013, and since then has been investing in integration projects […]

Pound-Sterling-GBP-Money-Currency-Andrew-Michaels-700x450.jpg

The global nature of sterling credit markets

It is widely perceived that credit markets need to diversify beyond traditional sterling credit investments. However, in our latest article Fund Manager, Shalin Shah explains that the sterling credit market is already well diversified across the global spectrum and highlights why global investment purely for diversification purposes is a flawed notion. Read the article here […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Buxton Richard Old Mutual

Richard Buxton: For how long will UK equities remain this unloved?

Despite increasing numbers of corporate activists on company share registers, UK equities remain cheap relative to historic levels News from the Bank of America Merrill Lynch global fund manager survey that global investors have never been so underweight UK equities comes as little surprise to this investor, given that the UK All Companies sector has […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com