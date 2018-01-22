Money Marketing
Workplace pensions firm kicks off acquisition drive with Oxford IFA

By
Punter Southall Aspire chief executive Steve Butler

Workplace savings and pensions business Punter Southall Aspire is to acquire Oxford-based IFA Focus Oxford as it outlines its ambition to set up a national advice service.

The acquisition is part of the firm’s plan to integrate its retail advisory arm and corporate business.

Focus Oxford has £200m of assets under management and the deal is expected to be completed by May 2018. 

It is the first of several planned acquisitions to take place over next few years.

Punter Southall Aspire chief executive Steve Butler says the firm is considering IFAs of all sizes with £200m to £1bn of assets under management.

He says: “I hope to announce two to three [acquisitions] per year over the next few years as we build a national advisory business.”

He adds: “[The Focus Oxford] deal will give us a complete proposition for individuals and employers – the ability to deliver financial advice and education in a range of ways, from face to face meetings through to telephone and online consultations.

“This purchase is key to our business strategy. We plan to grow our retail advice business significantly in the next few years and hope this will be the first of several acquisitions of IFAs.

“It will enable us to build assets on our investment platform and provide our clients with first class financial and investment solutions that will support their retirement planning.”

Advisers favour single rate of pension tax relief

A majority of independent financial advisers think there should be a single rate of tax relief according to this week’s Money Marketing poll. More than 120 advisers took part in the poll with 77 in favour of a single rate of tax relief, 39 against and six undecided. Yellowtail Financial planning managing director Dennis Hall […]

FCA writes to advisers over ‘commoditised’ DB transfer processes

The FCA has issued a warning over ‘commoditised’ defined benefit pension transfers running the risk of unsuitable advice. In a letter sent to advisers holding pension transfer permissions, the regulator reminds planners that a “key area” of its focus is on pension transfers, and that it will later this year be contacting all firms to […]

