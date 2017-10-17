Woodford ups Provident stake as shares double

Neil Woodford has upped his stake in Provident Financial as shares in the consumer credit company double from their August lows.

According to a regulatory filing published late yesterday, the star fund manager increased his stake from 19.1 per cent to 20.1 per cent.

Provident shares jumped 12 per cent on Friday morning when the company released a trading statement regarding its recovery plan, which involved devolving responsibilities back to regional managers.

In August, Woodford said he was “hugely disappointed” by Provident Financialissuing its second profit warning in three months, which saw the company lose two thirds of its value in one day.

Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Laith Khalaf says there is a still a “rocky road” ahead for the company, noting it doesn’t have a chief executive and its credit rating is “teetering on the edge of being downgraded to junk”.

It is also being investigated by the FCA for sales of a PPI-like product.

Provident reiterated that 2017 losses from its consumer credit division could reach £120m and that it would not be paying a full-year dividend.

There are still reasons to be cautious though. Companies in recovery can go one of two ways, and the rewards, or losses, are usually high. Provident still doesn’t have a CEO, and the financial watchdog is investigating sales of its Repayment Option Plan to Vanquis Bank customers, a product which looks a lot like PPI.

However, Woodford has halved his stake in Lancashire Holdings, which suffered volatility during Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria, as well as the Mexican earthquake.

The company last week announced it estimated the losses from the disasters to reach up to $212m.

Fund managers, such as Artemis’s James Foster, have said the hurricane season had been a signal to buy insurance names.

According to a regulatory filing, Woodford’s stake dropped from 14.7 per cent to 7.8 per cent.

His stake had been over 15 per cent several weeks earlier.