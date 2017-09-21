Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Woodford: UK consumer debt concerns overblown

By
Woodford-Neil.WoodfordIM.2014.jpg

Star manager Neil Woodford has dismissed concerns of rising UK consumer debt arguing house prices are rising and the low interest rate environment will be supportive.

UK households have amassed £200bn in unsecured debt and consumer credit is rising at a rate of just under 10 per cent a year, while inflation has seen real wages fall 0.4 per cent.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has urged the Government to take action on consumer credit following meetings with debt charities across the UK as personal loans soar while wages fall.

But Woodford head of investment communications Mitchell Fraser-Jones says consumer debt levels are manageable in the context of household incomes.

He says the UK’s falling savings ratio comes as most households’ primary asset – their home – has been rising.

Figures released last month suggest that UK household savings have been running at up to 10 per cent in recent years, compared to previous estimates which fell to around 5 per cent last year. But Fraser-Jones argues they are not as bad as previously thought due to a change in how the ONS calculates the figure.

Fraser-Jones says despite more hawkish rhetoric from the Bank of England in the face of rising inflation, an interest rate in the near future would not herald the start of meaningfully tighter monetary policy.

“Official data confirms that the UK economy has remained resilient in 2017, despite predictions that the Brexit negotiations would precipitate a collapse in activity,” says Fraser-Jones. “That never seemed likely to us, and the data, thus far, is supportive of our view.”

Fraser-Jones points to better-than-expected retail sales numbers and renewed growth in money supply.

“We remain positive on the outlook for the UK economy – much more positive than the gloomy prognosis implied by market valuations,” Fraser-Jones adds.

Recommended

FCA logo glass 620x430

FCA sets out enforcement stance for firms unprepared for Mifid II

Regulator will take a different view of firms that have “deliberately flouted” the EU directive The FCA will not take enforcement action against firms that do not meet all Mifid II requirements by the day it comes into force where they can show they have taken steps to comply with the regulation. In a speech […]

FCA building FCA fees

FCA warns of fraudulent Rathbones clone firm

The FCA has warned consumers a clone firm of Rathbones Investment Management which has been operating under the name of “Rathbones Brothers”. According to the FCA, fraudsters are using or giving out the details under the name of the UK wealth manager  with a false email, website and phone number. The FCA warns that scammers may […]

House-Dice-Coin-Symbolising-Risk-in-Mortgage-Market-700.jpg
9

Sesame to compensate over unregulated property investment dispute

Sesame must pay compensation after a complaint involving one of its advisers and an investment in an unregulated property scheme. The client, Mrs H, complained the advice from the adviser at Echo Financial Planning, which was an appointed representative of Sesame until 2014, was unsuitable. As a Financial Ombudsman Service decision explains, in 2012, Mrs […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Compliance

Compliance tip: Managing emerging conduct risks

The advice sector is on the cusp of a major regulatory shift, set to change customer behaviour and market conditions. Firms need to focus on three core areas to ensure they remain competitive and effectively meet regulatory obligations, particularly as new conduct risks emerge.   Culture Culture plays a key role in effectively adapting to future […]

House-Paper-Chain-480

Older borrowers face advice gap, FCA says

The FCA says many older mortgage borrowers struggle to get complete advice and cannot access a wide choice of products. The regulator made the statement in a paper published today. It suggests firms should take older borrowers into account more with their policies and proposition. It adds that mortgage companies should also plan for consumer […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow - £25,000 to £45,000 depending upon experience

Comments

    Leave a comment