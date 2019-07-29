Neil Woodford

The board of Neil Woodford’s Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc is monitoring and assessing all options in regards to management options, which could result in a new manager being appointed.

According to a statement this morning, the board “intends to engage with a broader range of third-party managers in order to undertake a full assessment of all potential management options,” it says, “which may or may not lead to a change in the company’s management arrangements.”

The board has been “closely monitoring the situation” at Woodford Investment Management and says it remains focused on preserving the value of the trust’s portfolio and protecting the interests of shareholders.

Bloomberg figures show the trust’s shares have dropped 31 per cent since the beginning of June and are trading at a 34 per cent discount to net asset value on 25 June.

In a separate announcement this morning, it states Woodford – a “reluctant seller” – has sold 1.75 million shares in the trust, approximately 60 per cent of his holding, between 3 July and 8 July. Ordinary shares were sold for one penny each in the share capital for the trust. .

The announcement states: “Following the suspension of the Woodford Equity Income fund, Mr Woodford elected not to take any income or dividends from Woodford Investment Management Ltd while the Woodford Equity Income fund remained suspended.

“The sole reason that he did so was in order to meet personal financial obligations, including a tax liability.”