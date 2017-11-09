Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Woodford plays down ‘no deal’ with new Brexit report

By

Fund manager Neil Woodford has played down the impact of a ‘no deal’ Brexit as his firm publishes a second report on the country’s exit from the European Union.

The Capital Economics report, commissioned by Woodford and published on its website, forecasts a price tag of €37.8bn on the exit bill the UK will have to pay when it leaves.

Titled Where are we now, the report is broken into sections including sector analysis of manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, and property and construction.

It even argues some of the £350m weekly savings, a contested figure from the Leave campaign, could go towards the life sciences sector, in which Woodford is a big investor.

The report also includes a macroeconomic assessment, as well as sections covering the Brexit impact on consumers, public finance, trade, regulation and migration.

It is the second Brexit report Woodford has commissioned from Capital Economics, which is headed by its eurosceptic founder Roger Bootle, with the first published in the lead up to the referendum.

Woodford refused to comment on the company’s ownership.

The latest report predicts the most likely Brexit outcome is a “compromise deal” whereby an agreement is reached on citizen rights, the Irish border and the financial settlement towards in autumn 2018 and the UK makes smaller contributions to the EU akin to what Switzerland pays.

However, the report considers “no deal” and a deal with “ambitious policies” alternative outcomes.

Within financial services, the report plays down the loss of passporting, arguing it represents less than 10 per cent of financial services, but says the loss of euro clearing is a bigger concern.

Head of investment communications Mitchell Fraser-Jones says the fund house finds the report’s conclusions “reassuring”.

“It reinforces our confidence that the portfolios are positioned appropriately for the long-term outcomes that are forecast,” Fraser-Jones says.

Life sciences, for example, an important part of Woodford’s portfolios, enjoy upside from post-Brexit deregulation under the report’s base case scenario with the UK expected to continue partnerships with the EU, despite losing the European Medicines Agency.

The report argues overall the UK has enough going for it to survive without EU membership.

It says the UK benefits from: a prestigious higher education sector; a large pool of skilled employees in high-value sectors such as finance, biotechnology and information technology; good transport connections; a welcoming political environment; the global status of London, and a strong rule of law.

In the lead up to the Brexit referendum, Neil Woodford said a Leave vote could be positive for investors as sterling depreciation would help exporters. On the day votes showed the UK would be leaving the EU, Woodford said he would not be changing his investment strategy.

This summer the UK equities manager went on a buying spree of domestically-focussed stocks in a contrarian bet on the UK economy.

Fraser-Jones says the report is about economics, not politics.

Key points from the report:

  • Trade

There are opportunities in trade following Brexit, the report says, arguing the importance of EU trade to the UK is in decline. “Britain will have the opportunity to pursue valuable new trading agreements with a wide range of countries outside Europe, where most of the global growth is now occurring,” it says.

It expects trade deals with the US, Australia and New Zealand to be completed by 2022, followed by India and China in 2024 and Brazil the following year.

The report also notes a large proportion of the economy doesn’t participate in international trade.

  • Regulation

It argues deregulation will add 0.5 per cent gains to UK GDP or up to 1 per cent under “ambitious deregulation”.

  • The City

The report plays down the impact on the City, despite acknowledging the negative impact from the loss of passporting and euro clearing if they are not included in a deal with the EU. It argues Brexit will open the possibility for the UK to gain a regulatory advantage over continental rivals and to negotiate trade deals that are more inclusive of financial services.

  • £350m claim

“There are potential benefits in terms of deregulation, cooperation with the US and perhaps some of the much-discussed £350m/week for healthcare,” the report says.

Recommended

Woodford ups Provident stake as shares double

Neil Woodford has upped his stake in Provident Financial as shares in the consumer credit company double from their August lows. According to a regulatory filing published late yesterday, the star fund manager increased his stake from 19.1 per cent to 20.1 per cent. Provident shares jumped 12 per cent on Friday morning when the […]

Brexit minister admits sector impact assessments don’t exist

Brexit minister David Davis has admitted that impact assessments across a number of sectors do not exist, despite being promised to parliament. Davis had previously refused to release its internal studies on the impact of Brexit, but said there was analysis of 58 sectors, including asset management, banking and fintech. He said at the time sectoral […]

MEP: Asset managers are making ‘no deal’ Brexit plans

Firms say they will finalise plans to move capital and staff across Europe by Q1 2018 Asset management firms expect to have their post-Brexit contingency plans in place by the first quarter of next year, despite fears of a lack of a deal between the UK and the European Union, a Member of the European […]

It’s too soon to write Apple off

By Ali Unwin, Chief Technology Officer & Fund Manager at Neptune Earnings season is noisy in the technology sector and a good quarter does not make a good investment. Numbers that come in marginally ahead or behind ‘market expectations’ are extrapolated to produce narratives showing the rise or fall of companies. Our job as technology […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Hourglass-Deadline-Time-Clock-700.jpg
1

Aegon confirms timing for Cofunds transfer

Advised clients on the Cofunds platform will be moved to the upgraded Aegon platform in May next year, the business has confirmed. In an update today, Aegon says the Cofunds retail book will be migrated early in the new tax year. Aegon says the decision to move those clients at that time follows feedback from […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment