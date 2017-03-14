Woodford makes senior hire from Invesco

Woodford Investment Management has hired Invesco Perpetual’s Tessa Thomson as head of third party relationships.

Thomson, who joins Woodford IM on 26 June, will be responsible for all third party relationships, including the company’s relationships with the board of the Woodford Patient Capital Trust, non-executive directors, and partners including Capita, Northern Trust and Deloitte.

Thomson was most recently head of distribution operations for UK retail at Invesco Perpetual.

Woodford Investment Management chief executive Craig Newman says: “With her extensive experience, Tessa was the ideal candidate to support our valued relationships with third party providers central to the success of our innovative outsourced business model.”

On 20 March Woodford IM launches its third mandate, the Income Focus fund.