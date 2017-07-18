Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Woodford and Lindsell Train top fund picks as savers ditch cash

By
Star manager Neil Woodford

Woodford and Lindsell Train are among the top fund picks as Hargreaves Lansdown has seen an 87 per cent rise in transfers of cash Isas to stocks and shares Isas in H1 compared to the same period last year.

Both the Woodford Equity Income and Income Focus funds feature in the top picks alongside Lindsell Train Global Equity. Jupiter India and Fundsmith Equity round out the top five.

Legal & General dominated the most popular tracker funds for transfers with its US Index, European Index, International Index Trust and UK 100 Index Trust all featuring. Blackrock Emerging Markets Equity was the only tracker from another provider.

The increase in savers ditching cash comes as the ONS shows inflation for June at 2.6 per cent.

Hargreaves Lansdown chartered financial planner Danny Cox says the spending power of cash is going backwards and the best cash ISAs offer just over half the interest needed to match rising prices, let alone beat them.

“The probability of a small interest rate rise this year has fallen from even stevens to 41 per cent according to markets, but even then it would make little material difference to cash ISA savers,” Cox says.

Hargreaves figures sit in contrast to a survey released by AegonUK today showing 67 per cent of the UK public say they have not taken any steps to review their savings and investments to protect themselves against the erosive effects of inflation.

The survey found 80 per cent of respondents were worried about maintaining their current lifestyle in the face of rising inflation, while 62 per cent of Millennials have less money left at the end of the month than six months ago.

Blackrock analysis shows UK savers stand to lose £1.5bn this year if inflation remains at a monthly average of 2.4 per cent based on total cash savings of £60bn.

Most Read

Recommended

Woodford-Neil-700x450.jpg

Neil Woodford: Closet trackers are finally coming under threat

While travelling around the country recently for the launch of the Income Focus fund, I have regularly been asked whether this is an appropriate time to be launching a new equity-based fund. There is a concern that eight years after the financial crisis and with UK equities not as attractively valued as they were, the […]

5

Govt: Isas are not a ‘gimmick’ that distracts from pensions

The Government has denied using Isas as a “gimmick” to divert money away from pensions. Speaking in a House of Commons debate yesterday, Scottish National Party pensions spokesman Ian Blackford criticised the Treasury’s recent “Ways to save in 2017” leaflet, which included information on six different types of Isas, child trust funds and premium bonds, […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Steve Braidford Sandringham 2012 480

Sandringham managing director Braidford steps down

Managing director of national advice firm Sandringham Steve Braidford has left the firm Braidford was formerly sales director at Verbatim Asset Management, the in-house fund management arm of support service provider Simplybiz, before becoming a director at Simplybiz and then moving to Sandringham in 2012. A Companies House filing shows Braidford’s Sandringham directorship ended on […]

Social-Networking-Technology-Organisation-Chart-700x450.jpg

Vertical integration focus in FCA platform study welcomed

Platforms and advisers have welcomed the FCA’s investigation into competition in the platform market and how vertically integrated businesses and  advisers can impact on fees and charges. The regulator released the terms of reference for its investment platforms market study this week. In the terms of reference, the FCA says it wants to “assess the […]

Mark Dampier: Will cash beat bonds as a defensive call?

June is typically a tough month for stock markets. 2017 has been no exception and the UK in particular has experienced a harder time over the past few weeks. To be fair, it has had a lot to contend with given the general election result. A left-wing socialist party is standing in the wings, ready […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow Offices - £25,000 - £45,000+ (Dependent Upon Experience)

Comments

    Leave a comment