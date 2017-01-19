Woodford IM: ‘Owning Capita was a mistake…but we’ve added to the holding’

Woodford Investment Management’s Mitchell Fraser-Jones admits it was “a mistake” to invest in Capita in 2016, with the share price more than halving over the course of the year.

However Fraser-Jones, head of communications at Woodford IM, says the team recently increased the Capita holding in the £9.5bn Equity Income fund to “[take] advantage of the depressed share price”.

At the end of November, the fund held 2.18 per cent in Capita.

In the December Equity Income fund update, Fraser-Jones says the market has overreacted to Capita’s profit warnings and they are maintain their conviction in the long-term prospects for the firm.

He says: “With the benefit of hindsight, it has been a mistake to own Capita shares within the portfolio over the last 12 months – that is evident in the fact that its share price has fallen from over £11 per share at the start of 2016 to below £5 per share at times during December.

“However, it is critical that we do not compound that mistake through an emotional reaction to the disappointment of the share price fall. Our view is that the market has overreacted – to an extent, understandably – to this series of negative trading updates. In turn, this has driven Capita’s share price way below the intrinsic value of the business.”

In the firm’s year in review, Neil Woodford admitted he is disappointed with the UK Equity Income fund’s performance in 2016 as it failed to achieve the high single digit returns it had been aiming for.

The fund returned 3.3 per cent for the one-year period ended 31 December compared to 16.8 per cent in the FTSE All Share. The previous year it had delivered a more exceptional 16.3 per cent compared to 1 per cent in the All Share.