Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Woodford bullish on chances of reviving performance

By
Neil Woodford

Influential manager Neil Woodford has hit out at the “misinformation and lazy commentary” driving investors to make “appallingly bad decisions” as he predicts a “spectacular” revival in his own funds’ fortunes.

Woodford has been on the defensive after a host of recent slides in his flagship Equity Income Fund, which has halved in value since early 2017.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Woodford addressed his critics, saying it would be a “fundamental betrayal” to ditch the investment strategy that he still believed in.

Woodford will stick with value plays, even though he recognised that in two and a half years the fund would be too small to stay in business if it did not pick up.

He told the FT: “To do anything different from what we do now would be a fundamental betrayal, would be frankly a lie and we would not deserve to be in business if we did such a thing.”

The former Invesco man had an enviable track record over his 15 year career with the manager before setting up his own fund house in 2014.

He added: “There is a mountain of fake information and fake analysis out in the marketplace which, in the end, does impact investors’ decisions detrimentally…When you passionately believe in what you’re doing, as I do, when clients are saying, ‘nah, we want our money back now because we’d much rather be investing in these things that have gone up’, that, for me, is a frustration. I think they’re making a poor investment decision.”

Recommended
1

Profile: ‘Most people do not know what a good financial planner looks like’

FMB managing director on how a university business programme helped to differentiate her company What makes you stand out from your peers? Highlighting your chartered or certified status on your website may have been enough several years ago but many more advisers have added those credentials to their armoury. Post-RDR, differentiation requires a little more […]
2

Aviva appoints new chief executive

Aviva has named its new full time chief executive six months after Mark Wilson announced he would be stepping down from the role. Maurice Tulloch, who has been with the firm since 1992 and currently overseas Aviva’s international insurance business, will step into Wilson’s shoes as chief executive of the parent company. Chairman Adrian Montague […]

/c/t/t/USA_America_480.jpg
1

Why the global growth story is not over yet

Dramatic price elasticity is defining a new era of heightened volatility. As spectacular as the fall in markets was late last year, so was the rebound in January. This whipsawing of markets can be very uncomfortable for investors, but for dynamic multi-asset managers it presents allocation opportunities, particularly as gloomy macroeconomic conditions weigh on sentiment. […]
1

Standard Life advice arm buys £230m Northern Ireland firm

Standard Life Aberdeen’s financial planning and advice business, 1825, has today announced it will acquire the wealth management arm of BDO Northern Ireland. BDO Northern Ireland was established over 25 years ago and has assets under advice of around £230m. Its wealth management team specialises in all aspects of wealth planning and support from corporate […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA to gather data on where DB transfer money goes

The FCA will collect information about which schemes are receiving defined benefit transfers as part of its effort to monitor the market better Money Marketing can reveal. Last December a Freedom of Information Act request from Money Marketing revealed the FCA was in the process of setting up a central database on firms involved in DB […]

DB transfer values ride out turbulent February

Pension transfer values remained unchanged in February, despite an initial jump. There was a broad increase throughout the start of the month, but a sharp drop later in February left the XPS Pensions Group Transfer Value Index unchanged over the period. The index, which uses the example of a defined benefit scheme to a 64-year-old […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Alf Tupper 15th March 2019 at 9:51 am

    Sad to say but looks like Neil is a busted flush, only propped up by Hargreaves Landown. Go for the exit.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com