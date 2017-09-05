Money Marketing

Woodford adds £4m to crowdfunding investment

By
Star manager Neil Woodford

Neil Woodford is leading the latest funding round for crowdfunding start-up Seedrs with a £4m investment.

It follows a £6m investment he made into the company in 2015 making his total investment the largest ever from a fund manager.

The investment is via the Woodford Patient Capital Trust and Omnis Income and Growth fund.

The fundraising round values Seedrs at £40m on a fully-diluted, pre-money basis, representing a 27.2 per cent increase since the last fundraising round in mid-2015 and a 135.9 per cent increase from its late 2013 funding round.

The crowdfunding platform has helped raise £250m since its launch in 2012.

