Woodford accepts offer as Provident put up for sale

By
Neil Woodford

Investors including Woodford Investment Management and Invesco have agreed to accept an offer for sub-prime lender Provident Financial as a £1.3bn bid for the company has been placed by a competitor.

Non-Standard Finance has tabled the offer, and says investors owning more than 50 per cent of Provident’s shares have given “irrevocable undertakings” to accept it, the BBC reports.

Provident, which owns brands including Satsuma Loans, Vanquis Bank and car finance arm Moneybarn, has been a drag on star manager Neil Woodford’s performance over the past few years, having issued a series of profit warnings in 2017.

Keeping faith in Neil Woodford

Shareholders in Provident will retain an 87.8 per cent stake in the combined business, which is valued at 511 pence a share and would involve shareholders receiving 8.88 new shares in NSF if the bid goes through.

NSF intends to demerge its home credit business, Loans at Home, to allay fears over competition rule breaches.

The BBC quotes NSF’s founder John van Kuffeler as saying: “This transaction will create a market leader in the non-standard finance sector with a strong position in all four main segments…We have recognised the strong logic and value creation potential of a combination with Provident for some time and hence approached the Provident board with a proposal in January last year. That approach was rebuffed and since then Provident has further lost its way”.

2

Fiona Tait: The fallacy of pension freedom and choice

The people who govern us persist in wrongly thinking of retirement as a one-off process Freedom and choice are highly desirable. People have fought for generations for the ability to do and say what they wish without fear of reprisals. Google the phrase today, however, and the first page of entries is all about pensions. […]
4

Now: Pensions hits back at MPs’ fee criticism

Master trust provider Now: Pensions has responded to criticism from MPs about its charging structure in a letter published yesterday. Earlier in the month Labour MP Steve McCabe who sits on the work and pensions select committee criticised how Now: Pensions charges members. Now: Pensions charges members £1.5 per month for an administration fee and […]

Technology-Tablet-Tech-Computer-500x320.jpg
2

Unbiased investigates ‘adviser phishing’ scam

Unbiased is investigating a potential scam which uses its directory service to target financial advisers to steal their data. The emails have been sent to advisers through Unbiased, in an apparent phishing scam. Informed Choice managing director Martin Bamford says IFAs have been approached by a supposed prospective client who sends advisers a link to […]

Lloyds rolls HNW advice offering into Schroders plans

Lloyds Bank has confirmed it will launch a new financial planning proposition for wealthy clients as part of its wealth and investment tie-up with Schroders. Money Marketing understands this is part of the bank’s focus on wider advice plans reported by the Financial Times last week. The bank will reportedly hire around 700 new advisers […]

Johnson Fleming is a finalist at UK Pensions Awards 2016

The UK Pensions Awards shine the light on excellence and recognise the advisers, providers and investment managers that offer the highest level of innovation, performance and service to occupational pension schemes and their members. This year’s awards looked at advisers and providers across 31 different categories and were rigorously judged by a panel of senior […]

Handshake 480

Beaufort Investments appoints new CIO

Discretionary fund manager Beaufort Investment has promoted internally to fill the position of chief investment officer and has also appointed a new funds research executive. Beaufort Investment is part of the vertically integrated Beaufort Financial group. Head of portfolio construction Shane Balkham has been appointed as CIO and investment analyst Emma Clarke has been named […]

Five minutes with…The Lang Cat’s Steve Nelson

Consulting director at The Lang Cat Steve Nelson talks making sure clients know what they’re buying and the joys of research ahead of his appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference. What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today? I’m going to defer to our adviser […]

