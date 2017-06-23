Who won big at the Money Marketing Awards?

Wingate Financial Planning and Navigator Financial Planning were among the top advice firms to take home prizes at last night’s Money Marketing Awards.
Leading lights of the profession gathered in London last night for the glamarous ceremony hosted by comedian Marcus Brigstocke.
The Money Marketing Awards recognise those who had reached the top of their fields, from investment and retirement advice to paraplanning and pension provision.
Other big winners on the night were True Potential, who took home the gongs for Best Support Service and Best Use of Technology by an Adviser, and Aviva, who triumphed in the Company of the Year category.
The Outstanding Contribution award went to former Nucleus chairman and Skandia founder Paul Bradshaw, who sadly passed away earlier this year.
EY senior adviser and friend of Bradshaw Malcolm Kerr paid tribute to Paul’s impact on the industry, as did Bradshaw’s family, who were also in attendance.
The full list of winners
- Best Investment Adviser: Hargreaves Lansdown
- Best Mortgage Adviser: L&C Mortgages
- Best Investment Fund Group: Vanguard
- Best Support Service: True Potential
- Best Pension Provider: Royal London
- Best Corporate Adviser: Secondsight, part of the Foster Denovo Group
- Best Platform: Transact
- Best Protection Adviser: Cura Financial Services
- Best Protection Provider: Aviva
- Advertising Campaign of the Year: Rufus Leonard/101 for Scottish Widows – Change Your Life in an Hour
- Best Use of Technology by an Adviser: True Potential Wealth Management
- Best Paraplanner: Dan Atkinson, EQ Investors
- Company of the Year: Aviva
- Best Network: Tenet Group
- Best Wealth Management Adviser: Saunderson House
- Best Mortgage Lender: Natwest Intermediary Solutions
- Best Retirement Adviser: Wingate Financial Planning
- Small Adviser of the Year: Navigator Financial Planning
- Adviser Firm of the Year: Paradigm Norton Financial Planning
- Outstanding Contribution: Paul Bradshaw, Nucleus chairman
A Money Marketing columnist wins a Money Marketing award – well done.
Wingate now up there with other award winning retirement advisers like Intelligent Pensions – well done.
Can MM print the full list of entrants and the winning submission so we can see the standard we need to aspire to ?