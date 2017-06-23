Who won big at the Money Marketing Awards?

Money Marketing editor Natalie Holt introduces the awards

Wingate Financial Planning and Navigator Financial Planning were among the top advice firms to take home prizes at last night’s Money Marketing Awards.

Leading lights of the profession gathered in London last night for the glamarous ceremony hosted by comedian Marcus Brigstocke.

The Money Marketing Awards recognise those who had reached the top of their fields, from investment and retirement advice to paraplanning and pension provision.

Other big winners on the night were True Potential, who took home the gongs for Best Support Service and Best Use of Technology by an Adviser, and Aviva, who triumphed in the Company of the Year category.

The Outstanding Contribution award went to former Nucleus chairman and Skandia founder Paul Bradshaw, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

EY senior adviser and friend of Bradshaw Malcolm Kerr paid tribute to Paul’s impact on the industry, as did Bradshaw’s family, who were also in attendance.

The full list of winners