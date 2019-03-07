Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Women’s drawdown pots a third smaller than men’s

By

paper men and women silhouettesWomen who have entered income drawdown since the pension freedoms have retirement pots a third smaller than the average man’s pot.

The latest research into the gender pensions gap, commissioned by AJ Bell, shows that those women had on average £118,000 in their retirement pot compared to £179,000 for men.

Women also withdrew smaller amounts than men – £6,710 compared to £8,002 – and rated their confidence in pension freedoms reform knowledge lower, with 5 per cent describing it as “very good” compared with 18 per cent of men.

A nine percentage point difference exists between the genders in terms of how concerned they are about running out of money, with women anticipating lower investment returns too.

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby says: “While there are policy reforms that could help boost women’s pensions – such as addressing the net pay anomaly which means many lower paid workers miss out on pension tax relief altogether – the central problem is the pay gap. If this can be eradicated, you would expect the retirement income gap to close dramatically.

“Women using the pension freedoms tend to be less confident in their knowledge of the reforms than men. There is no obvious reason why this should be the case, and could even reflect a greater honesty among women in the face of some fairly unpleasant complexity.

“I would certainly be surprised if one in five men could hand-on-heart say they understand the workings of the money purchase annual allowance and pension death benefits.”

Recommended
1

Charles Stanley hires ex-Quilter director Porteous

Wealth manager Charles Stanley has hired ex-Quilter director John Porteous as group head of distribution. It is a newly created role at the company and will see Porteous (pictured) take on responsibility for developing overall distribution strategy for services and products and inputting into overall proposition development. Porteous will join the Charles Stanley’s executive committee […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FOS compensation hike branded ‘shocking’ as PI bills expected to soar 

Former pensions minister Steve Webb has branded the FCA’s decision to hike the Financial Ombudsman Service compensation limit as “shocking” and “counter-productive”. In a policy statement published today the watchdog confirmed it will increase the compensation limit from the current £150,000 to £350,000 from 1 April. The document’s passages on professional indemnity insurance shed light […]

Chris Budd

Chris Budd: Is it too early to leave your advice firm?

I recently received an email from the owner of a manufacturing business who had been considering the Eternal Business Programme in preparation for his exit in around three years’ time. The owner advised that “my management team are not yet ready to run the business, and therefore I will not be joining the programme at […]
1

New FCA directory to include adviser qualification details

The FCA has finalised its plans to set up a new Directory for financial services workers, including advisers, which will include details of membership of accredited bodies for the first time. This means that, alongside details of the advice firm that appear, advisers in customer facing roles will have their membership of bodies like the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com