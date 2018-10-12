MM Wired: The politics of Brexit: What investors need to know

Money Marketing Wired returns in association with The UK Edge on Tuesday 30th Otober, at 10 am with a topical debate on The politics of Brexit: What investors need to know.
Discussion topics
- A month on from the Conservative Party conference, will the party be able to resolve its Brexit divisions?
- What options are still politically palatable to all sides?
- What would the impact of a People’s Vote be for markets?
Chaired by Charlotte Richards, Money Marketing
Panellists
TBC
What is Wired?
Wired is a type of online seminar providing you with insights from both Money Marketing and UK Edge. Its online nature enables you to benefit from watching it from the convenience of your own desktop PC, tablet or phone. Although you will be able to see and hear our presenters and panellists, we won’t be able to see or hear you. You’ll be able to pose questions throughout the session via twitter using the hashtag #TheUKEdge