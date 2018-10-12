Money Marketing
View more on these topics

MM Wired: The politics of Brexit: What investors need to know

MoneyMarketing Wired

Money Marketing Wired returns in association with The UK Edge on Tuesday 30th Otober, at 10 am with a topical debate on The politics of Brexit: What investors need to know.

Discussion topics 

  • A month on from the Conservative Party conference, will the party be able to resolve its Brexit divisions?
  • What options are still politically palatable to all sides?
  • What would the impact of a People’s Vote be for markets?

Chaired by Charlotte Richards, Money Marketing 

Panellists 

TBC

 Make sure you don’t miss this exciting event!

> Click here to register < 

What is Wired? 

Wired is a type of online seminar providing you with insights from both Money Marketing and UK Edge. Its online nature enables you to benefit from watching it from the convenience of your own desktop PC, tablet or phone. Although you will be able to see and hear our presenters and panellists, we won’t be able to see or hear you. You’ll be able to pose questions throughout the session via twitter using the hashtag #TheUKEdge

> WATCH LIVE HERE < 

Recommended
18

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480
5

FCA evidence throws Sipp provider court case into doubt

The FCA has asked if it can submit a new legal argument as Sipp provider Berkeley Burke continues its pivotal legal challenge to a Financial Ombudsman Service ruling against it. The FCA provided evidence in the case, acting as interested party to the judicial review, as it could inform the future appoach from regulators over what […]

Tax-free gains? That can’t be right, can it?

When he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne made several changes to the way in which income is taxed. Personal allowances were increased significantly above the rate of inflation; a starting rate band was introduced for savings income and, with effect from 6 April 2015, this was assessed at 0 per cent. In addition, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Why the delay on annual protection statements?

I wonder how many client conversations come to an impasse when the subject of their existing cover is discussed. All too frequently, we find clients have little knowledge of their employment benefit package. Death in service, critical illness cover and sick pay benefit periods may have been discussed during the recruitment process and will be […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com