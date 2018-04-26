Money Marketing
When will UK rates next rise? Maybe May, maybe not

Craig Inches of Royal London Asset Managers

Following a slightly shaky data story last week, Mark Carney has fuelled speculation that a May rate hike might be off the cards. However, Craig Inches, Head of Rates and Cash at Royal London Asset Management says whether or not this just turns out to be a seasonal dip, the bank shouldn’t be using this as an excuse to hold off a hike.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

