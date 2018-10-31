Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
The Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign is bringing inherent unfairness in the treatment of the genders to light, Adrian Boulding writes Next month will see the women’s state pension age rise by another year to 65, reaching parity with men for the first time in a generation. But SPA equalisation merely papers over the […]
A round-up of the likely announcements to come from the chancellor next week Given the current focus on Brexit, the upcoming Budget almost seems a sideshow this year, doesn’t it? And that is worrying. Having the Budget almost in the shadows is a reflection of what the everyday running of the country has become under […]
For calls for change to still be falling on deaf ears in 2018 is beyond disappointing There is a serious issue with our pension system today that has been allowed to continue for many years with no resolution. Over 20 years ago, the government decided to require millions of older people in the future to […]
Clare Moffat, Senior Business Development Manager at Royal London, looks at when a trust could be a good option for your clients. Death benefit freedoms mean that clients in a fully flexible scheme can pass on their pensions to anyone. However, in some situations expressing a wish or nominating individuals might be problematic. Another tool to […]
Jury still out as venture tries to win over the hearts of advisers One of the most closely watched soap operas in UK financial services this year peaked last month, when banking giant Lloyds revealed who will get to manage a mega £109bn mandate that was up for grabs. Shortly after Lloyds announced that it […]
A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Company clone groan WSJ thinks that if anyone is going to go to the effort of cloning a financial services firm, the absolute least they could do is get their spelling right. Last week, the FCA raised an alert over a clone […]
“Pensions are not rocket science. They are basically very simple. For most people, they are nothing more than a means of putting money aside during their working years to give them an income in retirement.” Is this statement fundamentally true? Well, yes, in theory at least. Obviously, pensions are not rocket science. It is just […]