Money Marketing
View more on these topics

New year, new rules for block pension transfers?

By

The new year often comes with a promise of change and resolution. Many will stop smoking, give up drinking alcohol or go on a health kick. But we should also consider the damaging effects outdated legislation will continue to have on pensions.

Pension freedoms brought us freedom and choice but legislation has not caught up with this notion and we seem to be left with outdated rules that do not fit well with the regime.

Some of what remains is restrictive and confusing, which contributes to negative outcomes for the consumer – the exact opposite of what the Treasury is trying to achieve.

If the Treasury is thinking about ways to revamp the rules for the new year, it might want to start with block transfers.

2018 in review: The year in pensions

Sometimes known as a buddy transfer, it allows an individual to move to another scheme and retain their protection – specifically, protected tax-free cash or retirement age.

Tax-free cash protection can apply for people who had tax-free cash rights at 5 April 2006 exceeding 25 per cent of their fund on that date. Whereas protected pension age allows benefits to be accessed either before or from age 50. Many famous sportsmen were entitled to the latter, along with a whole host of other prescribed occupations.

To complete a successful transfer, four conditions stand in the way:

  1. At least two members of the scheme must transfer at the same time to the same registered pension scheme.
  2. The transfers must be a single transaction made at the same time. “At the same time” does not necessarily mean the funds have to transfer on the same day, as this can prove problematic when moving investments, just as long as they are part of the same overall block transfer transaction.
  3. All the sums and assets must be transferred fully (meaning a partial transfer would not retain the protection).
  4. Before making the transfer, the individual must not already have been a member of the registered pension scheme or Qrops for longer than 12 months.

This recipe sounds relatively simple to follow but there are several opportunities for it to spoil.

To start, the saver needs another member of the current scheme who wants to transfer with them to the exact same new scheme, at the exact same time. As you might imagine, this can be extremely challenging to arrange. On occasion, people have been known to artificially create the position by asking friends or family to become a member of their current scheme by contributing a minimal amount for the sole purpose of being their buddy.

Then you have situations where there is simply no one to transfer with – for example, under a Section 32 policy where you have only one member. Some of these schemes do not offer a drawdown facility meaning savers are forced into a retirement option they would not have chosen otherwise.

Staying afloat: How advisers are managing drawdown fee dilemmas

This leaves clients with a difficult choice: do they stay with their current provider and keep the protection or give it up for potentially lower charges, better investment options and drawdown flexibility?

One of the requirements often overlooked is being a member of the scheme for no longer than 12 months. If you are not aware of this requirement, it can be easy to fall foul of it.

Typically, the application to set up the new scheme will be completed well in advance to ensure a smooth transition but this level of planning and organisation could be to your detriment if any delays are incurred. Especially if an investment takes longer to sell than expected, such as a commercial property, or market conditions are not right to make a sale. Being restricted to 12 months can cause problems.

Instead of a temporary detox, similar to the one we experienced back in 2014 when the rules were relaxed for a year, we should cut out the block transfer requirements altogether.

It makes sense to remove these outdated requirements from the pension landscape. This would keep investors’ finances healthy and simplify pension rules to remove unnecessary barriers for consumers.

Danielle Byrne is technical resources consultant for AJ Bell

Recommended

Alistair Cunningham
18

Alistair Cunningham: Chartered status has been cheapened

I was one of the first to be granted chartered financial planner status, but I wonder what the future is for the accolade. The Personal Finance Society does not seem overly concerned about erosion of the title, seemingly allowing its abuse with impunity. There have been high-profile incidents of more than one chartered financial planner […]
3

FCA bans debt management boss who purchased firm with client money

The boss of a debt management firm acquired using client money rather than personal funds has today been banned permanently from working in the financial services sector. Darren Lee Newton purchased Manchester-based First Step in 2013, transferring £322,500 in client monies to former director Christine Whitehurst as payment. The firm operated as a debt management […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Gail Counihan

Green bonds – still the tip of the iceberg

Gail Counihan, Responsible Investment Analyst at Royal London Asset Management, updates us on the topic of green bonds following some bespoke analysis from within the team. Read the article here. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

John Lawson: The major pension themes for 2019

Brexit will no doubt consume the government next year, but do not presume that means pensions will be left untouched When I think of how the pensions landscape has changed so dramatically over the past decade, 2018 was a relatively quiet year, thanks to large sections of the government having their hands full with Brexit. […]

Michelle Hoskin: Fixing your firm’s identity crisis

Is your firm suffering from an identity crisis? Dare I say it, is it all fur coat and no knickers? All sparkle on the outside, doing everything you can to wow clients, but inside the engine is falling apart and your team is working to levels of exhaustion? It is more common than you think. […]

What advisers need to know about sideways inheritance

Statistics and romance sometimes have a rocky relationship. In 2015, the last year for which full figures are available, there were 245,513 marriages in England and Wales. Sadly, there were also 101,077 divorces. Love, it would seem, can be complicated. The over-65s are getting even busier when it comes to tying – or untying – […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com