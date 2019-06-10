Why the most hated asset class should not be discounted

“There is a tremendous opportunity to invest in companies that are benefiting from the weakness of sterling, benefiting from reinvesting in their businesses and benefiting from a lag in capital expenditure.”
Watch Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, discuss:
- Why UK equities do not deserve the tag of the ‘most hated asset class’
- The opportunities in the defence and industrial sectors
- How risk has already been priced in to valuations of UK stocks
Investment risks
The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.
