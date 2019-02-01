Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Mariam Pourshoushtari: Why tech is letting advisers down

By

Firms are finding stepping up their technology game easier said than done

Advisers are being told time and again to step up their tech game – not just in their offerings to clients, but more practically in automating the more mechanical aspects of advice too.

Delegating repetitive, time-consuming (and often mind-numbing) tasks that algorithms can do faster and more accurately than humans makes business sense, in theory. But we are hearing that this is easier said than done.

Many are keen to exploit the efficiencies that adviser tech promises to unlock for their businesses.

Indeed, as the chart below illustrates, over two thirds of firms place efficiency in the financial planning process as one of the top three drivers of their tech strategy, with over a third of firms saying it is the number-one driver. This puts it well above regulatory/compliance auditing in second place.

Ian McKenna: Providers must be paper free by 2020

Advisers favour tech that aids rather than replaces valuable face-to-face contact.

We see little demand for implementing robo-advice or client-facing tools, which could dilute high-value relationships.

A diverse market
Whether it is cashflow modelling, fact-finding, back-office or portfolio management, the ideal is to find the perfect bit of kit that works right out the box, links up to all existing systems (regardless of how obsolete these may be) and can be easily tailored to fit an individual firm’s processes. Of course, advisers know this is not easy to come by and recognise they are a diverse and difficult audience to please.

The UK market for financial advice remains relatively fragmented, consisting largely of small- and medium-sized enterprises with different business models and ways in which they deliver advice.

It is these firms that are the main clients for most of the adviser tech providers.

They buy technology off the shelf with little customisation to their own specific needs, in the attempt to balance their need for efficiency with controlling business costs.

This practice has led to a fragmented adviser tech landscape. Providers tend to create modular software, which theoretically should allow firms to adapt and customise it but, in reality, tends to be used straight out of the box.

Abraham Okusanya: A tale of two platform cities

Whether adviser firms prefer the best-of-breed or one-stop-shop approach, both avenues often lead to systems that come with a lot of functionality that businesses do not understand or have the time to learn. Once they try to implement the systems across their practice, they are found wanting.

Paying more does not mean perfect
Pre-RDR, many advisers were more inclined to use free tech solutions from product providers. Now they are choosing to pay for solutions that will aid them in providing more robust advice and added value to their clients. But advisers do have a limited budget to spend on tech usage and improvements. Technology firms are therefore vying for pole position.

The perception is generally that each tech provider is a specialist in one area of the advice process, usually their core product, and advisers prefer to pay for the tool for which they are known.

But this results in adviser firms using a collection of specialist providers, which do not necessarily link up with each other.

The biggest bugbear
Indeed, the biggest barrier faced by advisers when using technology is integration of systems.

In our latest survey of advisers, 63 per cent put it as their main challenge – a 23 percentage point increase since last year.

And the chorus is only set to get louder as advisers feel poor integration puts pressure on their time and profitability.

Advisers want systems to talk to each other better. But most systems do not link up to others. Where they do, it is often only one-way, involving inflexible templates and procedures to make the integrations work. Advisers want tech that makes their processes more efficient; that includes re-keying data from one system into another. They say they are seeing progress but it is coming much slower than demand.

Mariam Pourshoushtari is an analyst at Platforum. For more information on Platforum’s report, Adviser Market: Fintech and Digital, contact mariam.pourshoushtari@platforum.co.uk

Recommended
2

How a little known change to top-slicing relief could affect clients

When it comes to clients with investment bonds, advisers have several techniques up their sleeves to avoid unnecessary taxation and charging. But one of these tactics has become slightly less productive for offshore bonds in certain situations thanks to a little known change to top-slicing relief by HM Revenue & Customs which went under the […]
18

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]

Selecting a wrapper

In the past, some advisers have avoided the use of onshore investment bonds, and some still do. The image of bonds may have been tarnished in the past, however, the days of high allocations and commissions are gone. It is important to put these factors aside and look objectively at the benefits onshore bonds can […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
2

FSCS levy hike backlash throws doubt on FCA supervisory control

The FCA may not have taken enough stringent analysis to determine why its incoming £240m levy for the pension and investment intermediation class is necessary, says Pimfa. The adviser trade body has spoken out against the 2019/20 levy proposed this week in the Financial Services Compensation Scheme’s budget. The levy – set to cost advisers […]

hurdler

Provider Now: Pensions resolves historic admin hurdle

The long running administrative bungle at master trust Now: Pensions where thousands of members did not have contributions invested has been resolved says a report. In April 2016, the pension contributions of almost one in three of the master trust’s members – an estimated £18m affecting over 265,000 people – had not been collected. There […]
1

Profile: ‘Recurrent client fees are restricting recruitment’

McHardy Financial managing director on how contract terms dictate that many advisers in Scotland stay put Growing up in Edinburgh – second only to London as the largest financial centre in the UK – McHardy Financial managing director Andy Kerr was never going to be oblivious to financial services. Not only was it common for […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com