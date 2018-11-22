Why is the adviser-client relationship so important?

What we see in study after study, is that most investors change advisers more because of lack of communication, lack of feedback, and lack of just getting back in touch with the clients, so building trust is very, very important in the adviser-client relationship.

Watch Francis Kinniry, Vanguard’s global head of portfolio construction, explain why adviser-client relationships are so vital.

