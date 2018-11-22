Money Marketing
Why is the adviser-client relationship so important?

What we see in study after study, is that most investors change advisers more because of lack of communication, lack of feedback, and lack of just getting back in touch with the clients, so building trust is very, very important in the adviser-client relationship.

Watch Francis Kinniry, Vanguard’s global head of portfolio construction, explain why adviser-client relationships are so vital.

Important information: This information is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by, retail investors. It is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments. This article is designed for use by, and is directed only at, persons resident in the UK. The material contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this article does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this article when making any investment decisions. The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested. The opinions expressed in this article are those of individual author and may not be representative of Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

L&G: Poor choice of pension product can lead to depression

Poor choice of pension products can make older Brits dissatisfied and depressed in retirement, research by Legal & General and Demos found. Analysis of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing has found evidence of a link between health and well-being and the choices people make about how they use their pension savings. The research found […]

DB transfer specialist looks to cash in on business from smaller firms

A pension transfer specialist which came under scrutiny for its outsourcing model is now making a bid for the transfer business of advice firms unwilling to take the risk on themselves. Clients would generally be referred to Tideway’s defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfer service before returning to the referring advice firm for follow-up […]
National IFA cuts network ties to go DA

National IFA Continuum Financial Services has decided to cut ties with the Caerus network to become directly authorised. The 38-adviser firm says that with assets under influence set to exceed £1bn in the next 18 months, it has opted to go directly authorised so it can have greater flexibility over its client and adviser proposition. […]

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

The evolution of Vanguard Adviser’s Alpha: from portfolios to people

Relationship management is the path to client satisfaction. In this paper, Vanguard Investment Strategy Group explores how advisers can differentiate themselves from their competitors. Read the full article, and also find out about our upcoming symposium and workshops. Important information: This information is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied […]

Advisers need soft skills improvement to get client confidence

Advisers do not work to the specifics of individual clients and must refine engagement skills to boost consumer confidence and bring trust to the wider industry, according to Boring Money founder Holly Mackay. Speaking at an Openwork event today, Mackay said many advisers “seriously underestimate” clients’ ability to understand jargon and generalised statements. Boring Money […]

Fund giants hit with criticism for continuing losses on advice arms

In the wake of the RDR, the FCA introduced new rules to stop vertically-integrated firms “unreasonably” cross-subsidising advice losses with profits from fund management. While the latest figures show losses are mounting again at major provider-linked advice businesses, critics are questioning whether these rules are working. Vertically-integrated giants including Quilter (formerly Old Mutual), St James’s […]

Can the Sipp still survive?

Sipps have come under intense scrutiny, leading some to question whether they can continue in their current form Sipps have become more mainstream since pension simplification in 2006, with the creation of lower-cost platform-based products alongside the more traditional “full” Sipps. However, access to high-risk unregulated – or non-standard – Sipp investments, which are often […]

