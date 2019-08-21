Money Marketing
Why chasing yield is dangerous for UK equity income investors

Investors will no doubt be aware that the past 3 years have been a tumultuous period for funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector. While active managers will always go through periods of underperformance, it’s startling that just 9% of funds within the highly-popular sector have managed to outperform the FTSE All-Share Index over 3 years – with that figure standing north of 90% in 2016. The question is, what has happened to UK equity income funds?

Read the article here

Disclaimer:

Investment risks

Source: FE Analytics as at 31.07.19. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended
1

Why have active ETFs failed to take off?

Active Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) may sound like an oxymoron, but when they first came out many thought they would fly off the shelf. JPMorgan estimates that active equity funds have suffered net outflows of about $3trn over the last 10 years. What better way for the big active funds companies to stem these outflows […]

Handcuffs Justice Guilty 480
2

Ex-adviser jailed over Sipp fraud

A former IFA who pocketed clients’ Sipp money has been given a six-year jail sentence. Darren Say, who ran advice firm Wealth Connection, was found guilty of fraud by abuse of position and of fraudulent trading after creating a pension scheme that loaned money to clients’ Sipps before investing funds in a property company where […]

Nike’s digital transformation

Tech disruption is ripping apart industries and creating all sorts of issues for incumbents. Once rent seeking companies now have to deal with well-funded challenger competitors that are intent on dismantling the status quo enabled by new technology. However, across our investment universe some companies are responding by pivoting their business model and making innovation […]

DB and Sipp complaints dip down

Sipp and defined benefit transfer complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service have dipped slightly in the first three months of the financial year. FOS publishes complaints data on a quarterly basis running in line with its financial year. In Q1 2019 – April to June – it received 178 complaints about occupational pension transfers and […]

FCA survives complaint over adviser poaching failures

The FCA has continually “fobbed off” concerns that firms are directly poaching each other’s clients, complainant from an advice firm = has told the Complaints Commissioner. The complainant, classed as a sole trader, says the regulator should have acted when they complained their clients were poached by a larger IFA firm, Firm X. The poaching […]

Tony Wickenden

Tony Wickenden: Gearing up for tax policy changes

Where and how the newly-formed government could introduce tax and fiscal changes So we have a new prime minister and a new chancellor of the exchequer. We had an indication, before his confirmation as leader of the Conservative party and thus as PM, that Boris Johnson generally favours a low-tax environment. While campaigning to become […]

