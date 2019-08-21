Why chasing yield is dangerous for UK equity income investors

Investors will no doubt be aware that the past 3 years have been a tumultuous period for funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector. While active managers will always go through periods of underperformance, it’s startling that just 9% of funds within the highly-popular sector have managed to outperform the FTSE All-Share Index over 3 years – with that figure standing north of 90% in 2016. The question is, what has happened to UK equity income funds?
Read the article here
Disclaimer:
Investment risks
Source: FE Analytics as at 31.07.19. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.