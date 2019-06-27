Revealed: All the winners at the Money Marketing Awards 2019

Paradigm Norton Financial Planning and AJ Bell were among the firms that won big at the star-studded Money Marketing Awards last night.

Paradigm took home the Adviser Firm of The Year trophy, while AJ Bell scored three gongs: Best Platform, Best Sipp Provider and Company of the Year.

Darren Cooke at Red Circle Financial Planning was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to the Profession award, for his tireless work in campaigning for a ban on pensions cold-calling.

In a new award for this year, Mazars Financial Planning was named Next Generation Firm of the Year, while in a second new gong for Best Financial Education Initiative, the judges chose to recognise Schroders’ MoneyLens project.

The Money Marketing Awards honour those who have reached the top of their fields, from investment and retirement advice to paraplanning and pension provision.