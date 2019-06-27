Money Marketing
Revealed: All the winners at the Money Marketing Awards 2019

Paradigm Norton Financial Planning and AJ Bell were among the firms that won big at the star-studded Money Marketing Awards last night.

Paradigm took home the Adviser Firm of The Year trophy, while AJ Bell scored three gongs: Best Platform, Best Sipp Provider and Company of the Year.

Darren Cooke at Red Circle Financial Planning was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to the Profession award, for his tireless work in campaigning for a ban on pensions cold-calling.

In a new award for this year, Mazars Financial Planning was named Next Generation Firm of the Year, while in a second new gong for Best Financial Education Initiative, the judges chose to recognise Schroders’ MoneyLens project.

The Money Marketing Awards honour those who have reached the top of their fields, from investment and retirement advice to paraplanning and pension provision.

The full list of winners:
  • Best Retirement Adviser: Fiducia Wealth Management
  • Best Investment Adviser: Saunderson House
  • Best Network: Best Practice IFA Group
  • Best Support Service: The Simplybiz Group
  • Best Use of Technology by an Adviser: Money Honey Financial Planning
  • Next Generation Firm of the Year: Mazars Financial Planning
  • Small Advice Firm of the Year: Hunter Aitkenhead & Walker
  • Best Paraplanner: Rebecca Tuck
  • Best Protection Adviser: LifeSearch
  • Best Protection Provider: VitalityLife
  • Best Mortgage Adviser: Mortgage Advice Bureau
  • Best Fund Provider: Baillie Gifford
  • Best Discretionary Fund Manager: Beaufort Investment
  • Best Pension Provider: Royal London
  • Best Sipp Provider: AJ Bell
  • Best Financial Education Initiative: Schroders for MoneyLens
  • Best Platform: AJ Bell
  • Adviser Firm of the Year: Paradigm Norton Financial Planning Limited
  • Company of the Year: AJ Bell
  • Outstanding Contribution to the Profession: Darren Cooke, Red Circle Financial Planning, for his work on the cold-calling ban

