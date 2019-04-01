Which? legal head appointed to CII professional standards committee

The Chartered Insurance Institute has added representatives from consumer organisations Which? and Fairer Finance to its professional standards committee.

Which? head of legal operations Kate Wellington and Fairer Finance managing director James Daley will both serve as independent consumer representatives on the panel, which oversees and supports the development of professional competence and ethical behaviour among CII members.

They will be joined by Condie Risk Consultancy managing director Mark Butterworth, formerly chairman of the Institute of Risk Management, who will be serving as the panel’s commercial representative.

According to the CII, the panel “predominantly provides independent guidance on accountability, transparency, and consumer representation”. It also reviews whether standards for professional conduct, including disciplinary and membership procedures, are appropriate.

The three new appointments replace a trio of outgoing members: former Financial Services Consumer Panel chair Sue Lewis, journalist Teresa Hunter, and European Financial Planning Association board member Professor Charles Munn.

CII chief executive Sian Fisher says: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing committee members for their invaluable contribution and guidance over the past few years and welcome our new appointments.

“It is encouraging to see highly experienced professionals drawn to working with the CII in its commitments to building public trust. Their contribution will equally be invaluable in furthering our ambition to better protect the interests of the consumer by supporting the aspirations of our members.”