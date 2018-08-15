Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Can clients make a late application for lifetime allowance protection?

By

Deadline-Clock-Alarm-700.jpgMany believe a client’s lifetime allowance can no longer be protected once a deadline has passed. But there are circumstances where a late application can still be made.

If benefits are crystallised in excess of the lifetime allowance, a tax charge of 25 per cent or 55 per cent arises. The allowance has fallen year on year and is currently £1.03m, considerably lower than its 2011 predecessor of £1.8m. With this in mind, future proofing a pension is more prudent than ever.

HM Revenue & Customs has introduced several different forms of protection over the years to shelter pots from a lifetime allowance tax charge.

For Enhanced and Primary Protection, the deadline to apply was 5 April 2009. So, why is this potentially still relevant a decade later? Because there are scenarios where a late application can still be made.

Tom Selby: What next for DB pension transfers?

For HMRC to allow it, the individual must be able to satisfy two limbs of a statutory test set out in the Registered Pension Schemes (Enhanced Lifetime Allowance) Regulations 2006.

  • Limb 1: “Reasonable excuse”

The first test is whether an individual has a reasonable excuse for not having applied for protection by the relevant deadlines. If this test cannot be satisfied then a late application fails at the first hurdle, and must be dismissed.

HMRC accepts as a matter of principle that a taxpayer’s reliance on a specialist can amount to a reasonable excuse, although such reliance cannot be used in each and every case. Instead, the circumstances must be weighed up individually.

  • Limb 2: “Reasonable delay”

Additionally, an individual must notify HMRC about the late submission without unreasonable delay after the “reasonable excuse” has ceased to be relevant.

HMRC may refuse to consider a late application for Enhanced or Primary Protection if it does not believe there is a reasonable excuse or there has been an unreasonable delay. However, an appeal can be made to the First Tier Tribunal.

Case studies

Three recent tribunal cases illustrate how the test is applied in practice:

1. Twaite V HMRC

Twaite suffered serious ill health during the period he should have applied for protection. He originally did not disclose the correct pension values to his adviser so protection was not discussed but later, when he did, the advice did not change.

After the adviser left the firm, Twaite’s affairs were reviewed by a new adviser who noticed protection was needed. The tribunal dismissed the late application for Enhanced Protection as Twaite did not satisfy limb 2 of the statutory test. They thought a delay of 11 months after he found out he needed protection was not acceptable.

2. Tipping V HMRC

Tipping had substantial pension funds held with a number of providers. After taking early retirement he directed a large contribution into his pension. His adviser provided general notes on protection but did not recommend or make the application.

Neil MacGillivray: Identifying the lifetime allowance headroom

The tribunal allowed the late application for Enhanced Protection as they found Tipping to have reasonable excuse after putting full trust into his adviser who provided poor advice and also caused the reason for the delay in submission.

3. Jackson V HMRC

Jackson’s adviser failed to submit the application. The error was only discovered when Jackson requested to take benefits and realised no protection was held. The tribunal allowed the late application for Enhanced Protection because Jackson put his full trust into his adviser who made a human error by not submitting the application correctly.

It is worth noting all three cases relate to the late application of Enhanced Protection. The same rules apply to Primary Protection but the same cannot be said for later forms of protection, as these late applications are left to HMRCs discretion. I hope HMRC would apply its discretion consistently but we are yet to see if this is the case.

Danielle Byrne is technical resources consultant at AJ Bell

Recommended

File image of a pension savings pot
2

Friends Life to compensate for unsuitable DB transfer advice

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled against Friends Life for giving unsuitable advice on a pension transfer from a defined benefit scheme. In the ruling Mr S complains the advice he received from Friends Life to move pension benefits from his former employer’s final salary scheme to a personal pension arrangement was not suitable. In […]
3

Pension scam victims lose average of £91,000 each

New figures reveal victims of pension fraud lost on average £91,000 each in 2017, as regulators launch a new campaign to crack down on scams. The FCA and The Pensions Regulator are working together on an advertising campaign targeting pension savers aged between 45 and 65. A survey commissioned by the regulators shows nearly one […]

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Blog: Young, female advisers have every chance of success

When I first started flicking through career guides and thinking about what path to take, I wanted to make sure my job gave me flexibility, the ability to travel and the opportunity to meet people. After researching it, I realised a career in financial planning could tick all these boxes and, so far, my experience […]

Mortgage-House-Coins-Wallet-House-700x450.jpg

FCA criticises mortgage administrators’ ‘inflexible’ complaints handling

The FCA has published the findings of its review into how non-deposit taking mortgage lenders and mortgage third-party administrators handle complaints, concluding that some approaches are “inflexible”. The regulator wanted to see if the processes involved in handling complaints posed a risk to customers, and, in some areas, found room for improvement. While the FCA […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com