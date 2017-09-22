What’s behind Japan’s corporate earnings surge?

Japanese corporates reported record earnings growth in the second quarter of 2017, with nearly 70 per cent of companies beating expectations, leading to the biggest round of upgrades witnessed in over a decade. Watch Chris Taylor, Head of Japanese Equities, discuss the key drivers behind the surprise surge in corporate earnings.

In the video, Chris discusses:

Why the strength of Japan’s corporates surprised investors in the second quarter

The pick-up in global growth and why this is having a particularly profound impact on Japan’s multinationals

The outlook for the remainder of 2017.

