What’s behind Japan’s corporate earnings surge?

Japanese corporates reported record earnings growth in the second quarter of 2017, with nearly 70 per cent of companies beating expectations, leading to the biggest round of upgrades witnessed in over a decade. Watch Chris Taylor, Head of Japanese Equities, discuss the key drivers behind the surprise surge in corporate earnings.

In the video, Chris discusses:

  • Why the strength of Japan’s corporates surprised investors in the second quarter
  • The pick-up in global growth and why this is having a particularly profound impact on Japan’s multinationals
  • The outlook for the remainder of 2017.

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. A majority of the investments made by the fund may be in securities of small and medium-sized companies. Such securities may involve a higher degree of risk than would be the case for securities of larger companies. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. The content of this article is formed from Neptune’s views and we do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

