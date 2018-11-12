Money Marketing
What sort of help can your clients expect from the State when they retire?

Earlier this year, Scottish Widows published their Adequate Savings Index, stating that 45% of Brits were not saving enough for a comfortable retirement.* This comes less than a year after the FCA conducted a survey on Britain’s personal finances which revealed around one in three adults are set to rely solely on the State Pension.** However, with the increasing pressure of an ageing population, it’s not clear what your clients may receive in the future from the State.

Scottish Widows’ pension expert Pete Glancy tackles these issues with economist and co-author of the book ‘The 100-Year Life’ Andrew Scott, in episode two of Scottish Widows’ podcast series. Click below for a podcast preview.

For the full podcast and find more insight, case studies and expert guidance on retirement planning, visit Scottish Widows’ website.

* Source: Scottish Widows Adequate Savings Index 2018

** Source: https://www.theguardian.com/money/2017/oct/21/uk-retirees-state-pension-financial-future

