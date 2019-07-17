Money Marketing
What price sterling credit?

What price sterling credit? Despite narrowing sharply in recent months, Jonathan Platt, Head of Fixed Income at Royal London Asset Management argues that sterling credit spreads could narrow further, given dovish central banks and the ongoing hunt for yield.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Cyber Security

Financial advisers risk underestimating cyber security

Advisers risk underestimating the threat of cyber crimes, analysis from NextWealth, on behalf of FundsNetwork has suggested. The survey of 206 advisers showed that planners are primarily concerned with the challenges presented by compliance and changing regulation – with only a small percentage worried about attacks on their systems or managing clients’ concerns about cyber […]

Carl lamb grey

Almary Green acquired by Norwich IFA after merger

Almary Green, the advice firm led by Carl Lamb, has been acquired by fellow Norwich-based chartered firm Smith & Pinching. Money Marketing first revealed a merger between the two firms’ operations last September, which saw Almary Green move its team to Smith & Pinching’s offices. Lamb denied a source’s claim to Money Marketing last year […]

Lagarde steps down as IMF head

Christine Lagarde has stepped down as managing director of the International Monetary Fund ahead of her anticipated move to run the European Central Bank. The former French finance minister is awaiting a decision on her nomination to head up the ECB, and has announced she will leave the IMF on 12 September. She has held […]

