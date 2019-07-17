What price sterling credit? Despite narrowing sharply in recent months, Jonathan Platt, Head of Fixed Income at Royal London Asset Management argues that sterling credit spreads could narrow further, given dovish central banks and the ongoing hunt for yield.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.