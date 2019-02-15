Money Marketing
View more on these topics

What is the outlook for UK M&A?

By Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities

Despite the lack of clarity surrounding Brexit and the UK’s future relationship with the EU, Mark argues that the outlook for selective M&A activity is positive…

Read the article here

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. A majority of investments made by the Fund may be in smaller and medium sized companies which can be higher risk than those in larger companies. References to specific securities and sectors are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: Why UK robos look more valuable than US peers

With Asia’s emerging middle class providing huge growth opportunities, firms based in countries part of the ‘global sandbox’ appear very attractive The recent announcement that Goldman Sachs has become a strategic investor in Nutmeg and that the funds will be used to facilitate the digital wealth manager’s international expansion has fascinating connotations. The £45m deal […]
3

What is the average salary for a UK financial adviser?

Research shows average total earnings for employed financial advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed financial advisers, the figure was up nearly 4 per cent year on year to £89,100.  Around 500 advisers and 150 paraplanners took part in research led by recruitment consultants BWD alongside Money Marketing, taking the […]

“Fraudster families” stealing millions from pensions

Couples and families are leading organised crime groups are running pension scams worth millions of pounds, according to the multi-agency Project Bloom group. Project Bloom was set up to tackle pension scams and says among pension fraudsters there are a number which are family-run. The group says there are criminal investigations into some of these […]

What did we learn from Lehman?

James Dowey, Chief Economist & CIO, Neptune Investment Management Above all, we learned that we can’t leave finance to its own devices. As Joseph Stiglitz said: “Now we know why the invisible hand is invisible. It’s because it isn’t there.” Read more Investment risks The value of an investment and any income from it can […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Are DFM deals really taking risks off advisers?

Advisers must be able to trust their discretionary fund manager as decisions that backfire could still be the advisers’ responsibility, experts say. In the latest edition of Money Marketing’s series of live debates, MM Wired, gbi2 consulting director Graham Bentley, Signpost Financial Planning chartered financial planner Nigel McTear, Charles Stanley senior investment manager Will Walker-Arnott […]

Comments

    Leave a comment