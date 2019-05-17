Nick Bamford: What the FCA must learn from 30 years of regulatory failure

Way back in time (before some readers of this magazine were even born), I made a decision to become an independent financial adviser. I remember at the time being told by some colleagues it was a poor decision because the recently introduced Financial Services Act 1986 would eliminate independent advice.
A similar message has been repeated a number of times since, most notably around commission disclosure in 1995 and the RDR abolition of said commission in 2012. Yet here we still are.
The regulation of financial services has been delivered by a range of players tasked with consumer protection in the sector; SIB, LAUTRO, FIMBRA, PIA and the FSA have all morphed over time and are now replaced by the FCA.
But I would argue that the consumer today is no better protected than they were in the “wild west” days 30-odd years ago. Recently commenting on the debacle of mini-bond firm London Capital & Finance, West Riding Personal Financial Solutions owner Neil Liversidge used an expression that resonated with me. He referred to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme as the “failed regulation tax”.
How true is that? After decades of financial services regulation costing many billions of pounds, consumers are still being scammed out of their hard-earned cash and sold inappropriate – and often unregulated – investments that are simply a way of changing their money into someone else’s.
What is the regulatory knee-jerk response to this? Usually, it is to carry out some sort of review.
This is generally followed by some sort of consultation, which then leads on to the introduction of more rules and guidance.
True, it is a complex financial world out there, but what we really need is some simple, high-level regulation.
FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has recently spoken of a need for outcomes-based regulation. It is almost as if he has found a copy of a predecessor’s speech in his desk drawer.
Get rid of the FCA rulebook and replace it with a simple code of behaviour that focuses on suitability for the client and transparency of such things as risk and cost. Just bin the rest of it; it is just noise that does little to protect the consumer.
Saying that, it would take a pretty substantial change in thinking by the people at the top of the regulatory food chain. They would have to give up their empire building and see their budgets slashed by having to focus on one simple question: is regulation actually working for the consumer?
They would have to accept that, when the FSCS pays out money, it is a sign not of a competent and effective regulatory system but of the exact opposite – of regulatory failure.
It is unlikely I will be around to see the end of the next 30 years of financial regulation, but wouldn’t it be great to know the financial services consumers of the future are better served than those of the past three decades?
Nick Bamford is executive director at Informed Choice
Nick ,
I could not agree with you more.
I have watched the failure of regulation over the last 30 years with dismay.
The FCA should be made responsible for their failure not to ensure that products and services are fit for purpose in the areas where consumers need to be protected.
Sadly responsibility for consumer decisions is now The IFA’s responsibility rather than the consumers which is ridiculous.
Everyone knows now that if an investment decision goes wrong you just complain and you generally get your money back.
If an investment looks too good to be true, there is a very good chance that it is!! This has been the case since time in memorial
Finally, what we have all been thinking since Lautro and Fimbra were introduced. I think I may forward this concise precis of what has occurred in the last 30 or so years to my MP.
Nick thank you, and have great weekend ….you made mine …I am now going to switch of my computer (just in case of something may spoil my smile) open the fridge and take a beer over to the harbour watch the fishing boats come and go ….
Otherwise, in the case of SIPP and unregulated investments you get the Transparency Task Force suggesting that if you can’t regulate for good consumer outcomes, ban them altogether.
“Get rid of the FCA rulebook and replace it with a simple code of behaviour that focuses on suitability for the client and transparency of such things as risk and cost.”
This would also solve the issue of exclusion and allow tailored solutions for the less wealthy. Common sense could make a comeback, shock!
Great piece, nomination for article of the year…
In this age of political correctness and overarching belief that people’s lives need interfering in for their own good, It seems unlikely that it will happen.
I wish it would, but unless they also introduce some element that the client is allowed to make wrong decisions and that they sometimes have nobody but themselves to blame it still wouldn’t achieve much.
People make choices, sometimes they make bad choices, the moment you try and protect them from the consequences of bad choices, you effectively tell them, you don’t need to learn, you don’t need to take care and they then are more likely to make bad choices.
That said by far the best option for most clients would be to reduce the levels of regulation, because ultimately it’s the clients that pay for everything.