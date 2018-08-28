Money Marketing
View more on these topics

What do advisers charge for pension consolidation?

By

Question-Marks-Questions-500x320.jpgAdvisers charge an average of close to £3,000 for advice on pension consolidation, research has found.

A survey of just over 100 advisers conducted by consumer champion Which? in May this year found that, on average, financial advisers are charging £2,879 to roll multiple pensions worth up to £150,000 into a single self-invested personal pension.

The highest charge for this service was £6,000.

The average £2,879 cost is around 1.9 per cent of the pot’s value, meaning consolidating has the highest average quotation from advisers.

As part of the survey, Which? sought to find out more about advisers’ charges by asking for information related to five scenarios. The findings were:

Just over three-quarters (79 per cent) of advisers charge an upfront fee calculated as a percentage of the amount to be invested in one scenario, with the average fee sitting at 2.7 per cent.

The average £1,837 cost of turning a pension pot worth £100,000 into retirement income also reflects 1.84 per cent of the fund.

Which? says it found requests for advice about taking a 25 per cent tax-free lump sum and setting up a flexible income drawdown are rising noticeably following changes to pensions charges since 2015.

The variance recorded for this undertaking was the largest, and for a pension worth £150,000 reflects around 1.6 per cent of the total pension. The highest quote from an adviser respondent for this service was £4,500.

The survey also finds 46 per cent of advisers have no fee and charges information on their website for prospective customers to check. A total of 20 per cent of advisers have full details of their charges available, while 34 per cent have an outline of rough costs.

Govt crackdown to protect pensions when firms go bust

Nearly one-third (31 per cent) of financial adviser respondents also say they would advise on pots of £50,000 while 20 per cent required more than £100,000.

An NS&I survey earlier this year, however, says up to 70 per cent of advisers will take pots under £50,000.

Recommended
1

Martin Tilley: HMRC further tightens the screw on SSASs

The HM Revenue & Customs newsletter released at the end of last month reminded us there is no time limit on how long it can take to decide whether or not to register a pension scheme. Indeed, it is taking more than three months from first application for a SSAS to formal registration, indicative of […]

Real estate offer. Businessman holds an artificial model of the house
1

Second cash Lifetime Isa to launch despite product’s uncertain future

Nottingham Building Society is the second business to offer a cash Lifetime Isa, despite uncertainty around the government’s commitment to the product. A Treasury select committee report in July proposed getting rid of the Lifetime Isa altogether. The committee said its inquiry received “strong criticism” of the Lifetime Isa over its complexity, its “perverse incentives” […]
3

Phoenix to spend £68m on exit fee changes

Phoenix Group estimates bringing in a cap on exit fees for non-workplace pensions will cost the business £68m. In half-year results published today, the company says the move is in step with what it did for workplace pensions. It introduced a cap on early exit fees for personal pensions including workplace pensions last year to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Employers pour cold water on financial advice for staff

Employers do not believe investment in financial advice would benefit their employees, research has found. Findings from Chase de Vere and research provider Lightbulb show fewer  firms are willing to prioritise advice compared to last year. The joint survey asked employers to consider the value of advice, the involvement of firms in assisting with retirement […]

Mark Carney 480

Govt denies asking Carney to stay longer as Bank head

The Treasury has denied  reports that it “quietly approached” Bank of England Governor Mark Carney asking him to stay in the role for an extra year after his scheduled departure in June 2019, Reuters reports. Carney’s tenure as the Bank’s chief is already longer than expected. When Carney took over the role in 2013, he agreed […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ted Shaw 28th August 2018 at 12:59 pm

    What,Which?, Why? Have you ever thought about the different ‘quality’ of advice you may receive for your money? Of course some may price a £60,000 inheritance so that they do NOT get the work. Interestingly, as with all of these type of ‘research’ articles there are no actual numbers of contributors. Funny that, because I have never ever been asked to contribute. WOI!

  2. Marty Y 28th August 2018 at 3:27 pm

    £4,500 for a client to access the PCLS. Am I reading this correctly? Good God, that’s a tad OTT.

  3. Mike Hunt 28th August 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Do ‘Which’ do a similar article regarding costs for a solicitor/accountant ?

    No doubt each firm will charge differently depending on their business model
    £4500 for accessing PCLS , could be a fair price if the fund was £500,000 , who am i to criticise

  4. John McNulty 28th August 2018 at 4:43 pm

    How in god’s name can anybody at the lowest end quoted make any money on those type of transactions? Unless they are made up figures.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com