What did we learn from Lehman?

James Dowey, Chief Economist & CIO, Neptune Investment Management

Above all, we learned that we can’t leave finance to its own devices. As Joseph Stiglitz said: “Now we know why the invisible hand is invisible. It’s because it isn’t there.”

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific sectors are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these sectors. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

DB trustees should flag availability of transfer values, report says

Royal London has published a discussion paper with pensions lawyers Eversheds Sutherland to help defined benefit trustees handle members interested in transfers. It aims to help trustees understand both what the law requires of them and what good practice might look like. The paper calls on trustees to make members aware that transfer values are […]

Sipp provider to pay out over non-standard investments

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled in favour of five individuals who lost nearly £100,000 after transferring their pensions into non-standard investments using Sipps. In June, law firm Anthony Philip James & Co issued five cases against Sipp administrator Guinness Mahon Trust Corporation over allegations it worked with unregulated introducers to facilitate non-standard investments. In […]

How to get started with ethical investing

Ethical investing is a hot topic, but where is the best place to start creating a responsible portfolio? Ahead of Good Money Week later this month (29 September to 5 October), which aims to show there are sustainable and ethical options when it comes to investments and pensions, Money Marketing speaks to three experts, asking […]

Signs of an M&A Boom?

Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, Neptune After a quiet year for M&A in 2016, UK equities have been bolstered by increased deal activity year-to-date. Neptune’s Mark Martin explains why he believes M&A could continue to drive the outperformance of small and mid-caps in the coming months. Read article here:   Important information Investment risks Neptune […]

Greater gender-balance will boost advice sector’s bottom line

Encouraging more diversity in your business has benefits for the bottom line, but advisers have a long way to go to realise the benefits of equality in their firms. Speaking as part of a panel debate on diversity in advice, which mainly focused on gender diversity, three female advisers shared their views on why the […]

Advice firm among six declared in default by FSCS

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared six firms in default, with an advice firm and two mortgage businesses on the latest list. Advice firms on the regist covering defaults in August include Newcastle-based Chadkirk Wealth Management. The firm appeared to be a one-man band. Claims managers have already posted adverts regarding potential compensation over […]

