What are the challenges faced when investing responsibly?

BMO Global Asset Management launched Europe’s first retail ethical fund in 1984. As a pioneer in the field for over three decades, it’s rewarding for us to see responsible investing entering the mainstream.

“There has been an explosion of demand” says co-head of the Responsible Investment team, Alice Evans. “We think what’s been driving that is a real cultural shift, this sense that people are understanding that what they do with their savings, with their pension money, is not disconnected from the real world. Their money means something and they want it to reflect their values and concerns.”

In this video, Alice and fellow co-head, Claudia Wearmouth, talk about the challenges the team face including assessing materiality, the balance between engagement and divestment and the recurring question over whether there is a performance penalty associated with responsible investment.

They outline their priority areas for engagement over the coming years and the team share what inspires them to work in the field.

