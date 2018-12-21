What advisers need to know about sideways inheritance

Statistics and romance sometimes have a rocky relationship. In 2015, the last year for which full figures are available, there were 245,513 marriages in England and Wales. Sadly, there were also 101,077 divorces. Love, it would seem, can be complicated.

The over-65s are getting even busier when it comes to tying – or untying – the knot. In this age group, rates of marriage are increasing, as are rates of divorce. While over the 10 years from 2005 to 2015 the divorce rate in England and Wales fell by 28 per cent overall, the number of men aged 65 and over divorcing went up by 23 per cent, while the number of women aged 65 and over went up by 38 per cent.

Adding further to the complication, more than nine out of 10 brides and grooms aged 65 and over in 2014 were getting married for the second, or later, time.

These figures have important implications for financial planning and can create busy days for advisers. When it comes to marriage, divorce and remarriage, one important aspect that should not be overlooked is that of inheritance. These life events change the future when it comes to inheritance and advisers need to ensure they have detailed conversations with clients about the impacts.

On divorce, unless they remarry, couples can no-longer transfer their nil rate bands for inheritance tax, meaning clients should take another look at whether they might have an IHT liability and, if so, what planning they might wish to do.

Remarriage changes everything again, creating a new, combined NRB, as well as automatically ensuring at least the majority of the estate will pass to the new spouse, unless a will states otherwise. This means children from a previous marriage can suddenly move from being inevitable heirs of any family wealth to being due to inherit almost nothing. Children of the later marriage, even if no blood relation, may stand to take their place.

For those that wish to avoid such sideways inheritance and keep their children in the inheritance line, action is needed. Clients need to consider carefully their wishes and advisers need to be clear on them.

Firstly, either creating or updating a will at the point of any marriage, divorce or remarriage is crucial. Death-in-service and pension scheme nomination forms also need to be reviewed and updated. Life policies should be reviewed too and ideally written into trust, so that any proceeds are outside the estate and not subject to probate.

That said, these steps alone may not be enough to ensure wealth passes down in the way the settlor wishes.

Making gifts into trust, treated as chargeable lifetime transfers, is a way of ensuring, with certainty, that family wealth passes to those it is intended to. At the same time, they can form an appropriate part of IHT planning – ensuring heirs are left a legacy rather than simply an unexpected tax bill.

A variety of options exist, and careful consideration is needed by advisers to ensure the most appropriate structure is chosen. For example, flexible reversionary interest trusts can be established with a potential reversionary interest. Providing the gift is less than the current available NRB, there is no immediate tax charge. The independent (preferably professional) trustees have discretion to make reversion payments to the settlor (the person who set up the trust) if required, as well as loans to the beneficiaries.

Clients with estates of significant value who wish to address their IHT liability, as well as ensure wealth passes to those they wish it to, may consider recycling their NRB every seven years via chargeable lifetime transfers into a flexible reversionary interest trust, assuming legislation does not alter.

Clients can also make provision for their heirs by making gifts into trust using the frequently overlooked normal expenditure from income rules. Providing the gifts are intended to be regular, are from surplus taxable income and do not impact on the standard of living of the donor, they will be immediately exempt from IHT.

If made into a flexible reversionary interest trust, again the independent trustees can make reversions to the donor in the future, if their circumstances change and they need income. If either the settlor or beneficiaries subsequently divorce or remarry, the assets can remain protected, as it is the trustees that own the assets, not the settlor or beneficiaries.

Family life can be complicated, and changes to family life are key times where the value of advice can be clearly demonstrated. Inheritance planning is not just about tax, but about passing on family wealth at the right time, to the right people, in the most tax efficient manner to protect and preserve family wealth inter-generationally.

The answers are not always easy but planning ahead is a challenge advisers should urge their clients to take on as soon as possible.

John Humphreys is inheritance tax specialist at WAY Investment Services