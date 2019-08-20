WH Ireland makes former Ofgem boss as non-exec director

Wealth manager WH Ireland has appointed former Ofgem chief executive Alistair Buchanan as a non-executive director.

Buchanan was formerly a partner at KPMG after training as an accountant there.

He will serve on WH Ireland’s audit, risk, nomination and remuneration committees.

Buchanan currently chairs the strategy committee and sits on the audit committee as a non-executive director at Thames Water.

The role remains subject to FCA approval, but WH Ireland has also announced this morning the regulator has confirmed its appointment of ex-Heartwood boss Simon Lough, serving on the audit, risk, nomination and remuneration committees as well.

Lough still needs to be approved by shareholders, WH Ireland notes, as it approaches a key annual general meeting on 12 September.

Departures have been a significant issue for the firm, with its finance director stepping down last year, as well as four wealth managers, as two profit warnings were issued.

Buchanan says he is excited to join the firm “at a time when its executive team are setting out a new, clearly defined strategy”.

WH Ireland chairman Tim Steel says: “We have significantly refreshed and strengthened our board with relevant and current experience of our two divisions. I believe that they will be highly supportive of our new executive management team, and will provide effective challenge as we restore WH Ireland to profitability and growth.”