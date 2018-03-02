Money Marketing
The Wells Street Journal: Tweeting postmen and biscuit brawls

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

By

The postman never tweets twice

Yellowtail Financial Planning chief executive Dennis Hall was up in arms this week, twittering over the injustice of what appeared to be a lost parcel. Taking to social media, the veteran planner not only posted the status seen below, but took to retweeting it multiple times. “You took my money, took my parcel, but won’t take my call,” he tweeted, starting the hashtag #Parcel2GoneMissing. While deliverers Parcel2Go kept quiet, the Money Marketing team wondered just what could be in the parcel that’s late delivery is still causing so much consternation. Either way, one can easily calculate from the Twitter chain the parcel is now approximately one week late. Money Marketing is hoping Hall took a tracking number…

Dennis tweet

The art of the biscuit   

Life can be hard in the City of London and there are signs things are not what they used to be. Money Marketing has heard that employees at one advice firm have been complaining on anonymous webchat sites that biscuits are no longer freshly made and put in meeting rooms.

Increases in the price of various items like chocolate bars and soft drinks at vending machines have also drawn the ire of workers. They are now one or two more pence expensive than they used to be as inflation ravages the snack break. In the world of Trump and Brexit, even life in the Square Mile is changing. What will happen next?

Out of context

Shampoo cartoon

It’s like being told the price of the bottle and the price of the shampoo inside”

Standard Life’s David Tiller has an analogy to explain new cost disclosure rules

It makes Standard Life look like a nimble little tech business”

Phil Young’s damning indictment of Lloyds’ technological abilities.

I have to declare a conflict of disinterest”

Juno Moneta Capital Management’s Andrew Boyd doesn’t care much for a debate about DFMs

Separated at birth

director Quentin Tarantino and Baillie Gifford partner James Anderson
Director Quentin Tarantino, Baillie Gifford partner James Anderson

