The Wells Street Journal: Suspiciously cheap advice and Theresa picks up a spade

Money Marketing’s diary page, with a weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

The name’s Bond…

Columbia Threadneedle has a director of responsible investment portfolio management, and the name’s Bond, Simon Bond.

WSJ can only imagine he goes around Europe foiling investment managers with cunning plans to hold world governments to ransom with short-term horizons and investments in natural resource stocks.

His own stock is on the rise, as Columbia informed us in a press release pointing to a “surge in bond issuance”. But Bond is not just an ethical policeman.

He also manages the Threadneedle UK Social Bond fundand the Threadneedle (Lux) European Social Bond fund. Bond by name, bond by nature. We are looking forward to such corporate video hits as Gold(rated)finger and Diamonds Are Forever (unless we need to rebalance).

Really, RBS?  

RBS made quite a splash last week, proudly declaring that it would be the first UK bank to offer robo-advice that actually gave, erm, actual advice. That is: in the regulatory sense of a personalised recommendation by a qualified individual, of course. How much is it all going to cost?  £10.

In RBS’ words: “If customers choose to make an investment, there’s a £10 charge for the advice and the personalised report.”

That’s pretty cheap. Suspiciously cheap, you might say. “Have to get new glasses.” IFA Nick McBreen wrote on Twitter. Fellow IFA Richard Ellis pointed out that this was the same bank that told us to “sell everything” last year.

Anyway, we look forward to seeing the full fund charges.

 Out of context

“I have made it my mission to build the homes the country needs”

Theresa May says she is taking ‘personal charge’ of the UK’s housing policy ahead of the Budget.

“1825 is just a pain in the arse”

An adviser suggests that the newly merged Standard Life Aberdeen might not be too happy with its advice arm.

“I mean, it could have been called QI”

An Old Mutual staffer is confident rebranding as Quilter won’t be confusing for an investment company.

Woodford rejects OBR forecasts in Autumn Budget

Neil Woodford has rejected gloomy UK growth forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility revealed in yesterday’s budget, arguing the country is on track to achieve annual growth around 2 per cent. According to the OBR, growth this year will be 1.5 per cent, and fall to 1.4 per cent in 2018. Through 2019 and […]

1

Aberdeen Standard Investments closes Absolute Return Government Bond fund

Aberdeen Standard Investments is closing the Absolute Return Government Bond fund it acquired from Ignis. The Ignis Absolute Return Government Bond fund transferred to Standard Life Investments following the firm’s acquisition of Ignis Asset Management in 2014. The £149m fund has now been closed to further investment and will be wound up on 22 December […]

Can you put a hat on?

By Sarah Scott, marketing consultant You might think the question in the title is a strange one. Perhaps even more so when you learn that it’s one of several asked as part of an assessment for Employment Support Allowance eligibility in the opening scenes of the 2016 film, ‘I, Daniel Blake’. Daniel is a carpenter […]

1

Sterling soars on Brexit breakthrough

The pound was up in early morning trading on news the UK has reached an agreement with the EU on the Brexit bill, paving the way for trade talks to proceed next month. The Brexit ‘divorce bill’ will reportedly amount to between €45bn and €55bn, the Telegraph reports. Sterling soared to a two-month high, up 0.6 per […]

Fixed-Income-Portfolio-Coins-Pounds-Growth-700x450.jpg

FCA probes four top fund firms over competition breaches

The FCA is investigating four asset management firms over allegations they have broken competition law in the first case of its kind. Artemis Investment Management, Hargreave Hale, Newton Investment Management and River & Mercantile Asset Management are said to have shared information relating to one or two IPOs and one placing, shortly before the share […]

Stockmarket-Performance-Business-700x450.jpg

Fidelity unveils details of new performance fee model

Fidelity International has published details on its “truly innovative” performance fee structure it recently announced in a major shake-up move. In October, Fidelity said it will introduce a fulcrum fee whereby the manager will charge a higher fee when it delivers outperformance net of fees, but will be lower if performance meets or is below […]

