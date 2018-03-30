The Wells Street Journal: SJP’s Messi and the church insurer that took on Aviva

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page

Amen to that!

Home, church and heritage insurance provider Ecclesiastical Insurance decided to take matters into its own hands this week, shaming Aviva with a positive statement on its own preference shares.

Following the seemingly ceaseless issues stemming from Aviva’s replatforming with FNZ earlier this year, Ecclesiastical used its preference shares update to throw shade on Aviva, in which it has holdings, saying the group has not instilled trust within its client base.

The insurer also says it aims to run its business “honestly and transparently” yet has “no plans” to cancel its own preference shares in Aviva. Never a firm to dodge the limelight, Ecclesiastical Insurance was thrown into the spotlight last year after heavy criticism from three Church of England bishops.

Spreading the humour

There’s nothing quite like a good pun, and Money Marketing has insurance claims provider Assist.Claims and Yellowtail Financial Planning director Dennis Hall to thank for the humour this week.

Assist.Claims jokingly responded to Hall’s tweet about a breakfast served without jam, the conversation continued with Hall saying he would “conserve himself until I can come up with something witty.”

Assist.Claims said a corny response “would jar,” with Hall agreeing to “put a lid” on the tweets, admitting defeat to Assist.Claims who celebrated victory and confirmed Hall “was toast”. Money Marketing is storing its jokes in a cool, dark place for another time…

I think of myself as Lionel Messi so I can sweep around and do what I want

SJP CIO Chris Ralph explaining his role on the investment committee

It’s one of those things you should get hot under the collar about”

Page Russell financial planner Tim Page’s take on ex-ante charges disclosure

Boring, mundane, grind yourself through

James Hay chief executive Alistair Conway describes looking back through old company files