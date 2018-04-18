Wells Street Journal: Photo throwbacks and robo-annihilation

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services, brought to you by the diary page at Money Marketing’s Wells Street offices

Hairy tales

While poking around on Twitter this week, Money Marketing was amused to stumble across an old photo of Gbi2 managing director Graham Bentley from his university days in Leicester.

Sporting shaggy but glossy shoulder-length locks, Bentley is accompanied by “estranged mates” from earlier days, all of whom seem to look quite the same.

Holding what one assumes could be a beer, Bentley looks suitably unflappable and cool in a half-open black shirt at what appears to be a house party. This left us wondering what other photos of UK financial services execs could be lurking out in the Twittersphere.

Sharing is caring and Money Marketing will be keeping an eye out to see whether @MM_WSJ is alerted to any other throwbacks from days past.

The SJP runaround

We at Money Marketing are rather proud of scoring the first interview with St James’ Place boss David Bellamy since his departure in January.

Ahead of his appearance at our upcoming Interactive conference in May (do grab a free spot if you haven’t already), we thought it right to schedule a quick call just to run through some logistical details. Having dialled the number provided, we were passed round four different offices before finally getting in touch with the man himself. One recipient apologised when we were passed back to them for a second time, having put us through to the wrong number previously.

It was a Friday afternoon after all, and WSJ is willing to accept minor delays for Bellamy’s presence.

“It didn’t just beat them, it annihilated them!” Finance & Technology Research Centre director, Ian McKenna reflects on a robot versus human poker tournament “What’s a high risk IFA? One who does skydiving? Crowe Clarke Whitehill paraplanner, Aron Gunningham asks the obvious question “Surely only a cannibal would eat guests!” Yellowtail Financial Planning director, Dennis Hall reflects on Fortnum & Mason labelling its new biscuit as a teatime guest

