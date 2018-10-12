Money Marketing
Pension-less pop stars and crypto petrol: The Wells Street Journal

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page

Do I make you risky baby?

Financial comparison website Boring Money quoted some unusual findings from a 2013 study ahead of its recent annual conference which have caught WSJ’s attention on Twitter.

It would seem that women touching male underwear before making monetary decisions make riskier choices than those who do not, thanks to the release of dopamine in the brain.

WSJ’s correspondents are both shocked and amused that the research – aptly titled “Do I make you risky baby?” – was ever commissioned at all. Even more amusing was a tweet from Yellowtail Financial Planning’s Dennis Hall on the matter.

Questioning whether the science works both ways, Hall said he would remember to wear lingerie before making his next investment decision. WSJ wants to hear the findings of any advisers out there trying such theories. Do get in touch…

Pension-less pop stars

Many a celebrity has fallen victim to amassing wealth in their 20s – or younger – only to find themselves down on their luck when they approach midlife. This is why Sunday Times readers may have been alarmed to read recently that noughties Scottish pop sensation KT Tunstall doesn’t have a pension.

Responding to questions in the paper’s Fame and Fortune column, Tunstall, whose biggest hit was Suddenly I See in 2005, divulged she sees property as a better retirement plan over having a pension. She said: “I think of property as my pension. I work in a pretty unstable profession, so I see buying property as a way of holding on to your money. I don’t even have a pension. I’d rather enjoy my money than sticking it away in a box for later.”

Some might see investing in property as putting their money away in a box but, nevertheless, WSJ can feel some of its readers rolling their eyes and sighing at the admission of the pension-less pop star. In the very honest column, Tunstall also revealed her worst investment was her marriage, which ended after five years in 2013.

Out of Context

‘It was the money I was thinking about…’

SimplyBiz chairman Ken Davy makes his excuses for tripping over MM editor Justin Cash’s name

‘I’d rather soak myself in petrol and hold a lit match over my head’

West Riding Personal Finance Solutions’ Neil Liversidge on recommending cryptocurrency investments

‘Will excessive oestrogen cause me to replace my tennis rackets at a faster rate?’

A male commentator on the MM website is finding gender generalisations tiring

Separated at birth

ntónio-Horta-Osório

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas 

Antonio Banderas

Lloyds group chief executive António Horta-Osório

Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Adam Smith 12th October 2018 at 11:46 am

    Puerile hilarity aside, I wonder whether the research into risk appetite was corrected for sexual orientation of the subject? I’d be genuinely grateful if a commentator could post a link to the original work.

  2. Adam Smith 12th October 2018 at 11:47 am

    Separated at Birth??? Sounds dangerously close to “All Spaniards look like” to me. Let’s be generous and call this item, er, “ill-judged”.

